Qatar Goodwood Festival tips: Rating the hot favourites

Our expert weighs up some of the short-priced favourites heading into the Qatar Goodwood Festival, including Kinross on Tuesday.

Courage Mon Ami - Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, Tuesday Catapulted to stardom when extending his unbeaten record to four in the Gold Cup last month and no surprise he's a short price to make it five in a row under Frankie Dettori at Goodwood. However, only three-quarters of a length separated he and Coltrane at Ascot and, watching that back (replay below), it is the Andrew Balding horse who seems most likely to appreciate the drop back to two miles here. The Gold Cup may have left more of a mark on the lightly-raced favourite, too, while Coltrane is a rock-solid, experienced stayer who is clearly better than ever aged six. Throw in soft-ground lover Emily Dickinson, plus Giavelotto and Quickthorn, and there's enough competition to oppose Courage Mon Ami in what looks a good renewal. BLOWOUT

Kinross - Lennox Stakes, Tuesday Another Dettori shortie on day one of Goodwood as Kinross looks to go one better than in 2022 having been beaten a neck by the filly Sandrine last summer. He's since taken his CV to new levels with four victories, including two at the highest level, and while not quite able to replicate that best form in two starts so far this term, he was pretty close to it when third in the July Cup last time and will relish a drop to G2 company and the step back up to seven furlongs. Also looks likely to get ideal conditions. BANKER

Iberian - Vintage Stakes, Tuesday Has been talked about in glowing terms by his connections since winning a Newbury novice in very good style first time out in mid-June, but since skipped the Superlative Stakes due to the ground and could be vulnerable on that front here, too. Has a fair way to go to match the best form of Haatem and Thunder Blue anyway, so certainly can't come under the banker bracket. BLOWOUT

Paddington - Sussex Stakes, Wednesday The much-anticipated clash between Paddington and Nostrum looks like it's on hold for the time being which is a shame and paves the way for Aidan O'Brien's three-year-old ace to pick up a sixth success of what is becoming a sensational Classic campaign. He's nicely clear of Inspiral on Timeform ratings and certainly won't mind the return to a mile having seen off Emily Upjohn in the Coral-Eclipse last time. He's also won on soft and heavy ground. BANKER

Adelaide River - Gordon Stakes, Thursday Another one for team Ballydoyle and, although yet to win as a three-year-old, he's definitely coming to the boil now after an eyecatching run in the Irish Derby and an even better effort when second to Feed The Flame in the Grand Prix de Paris last time out. Looks like he's being campaigned towards the St Leger, having skipped a possible outing in the King George over the weekend, and can tee up a trip to Doncaster by putting his class to full use in this company. BANKER

Blue Rose Cen - Nassau Stakes, Thursday Has an awful lot going for her including run-style which means she's likely to be on or close to the pace from the outset here. Last year's winner Nashwa is back in form after her Falmouth success at the July Festival and Al Husn, Nashwa's conqueror from Newcastle the time before, is another who has to be respected, but the French filly looks a genuine champion and may even be on her way to a tilt at the Arc if connections are willing to roll the dice regarding her stamina. BANKER

Nostrum - Thoroughbred Stakes, Friday Met with a setback in the spring but there are no better trainers than Sir Michael Stoute when it comes to waiting for the right time to reintroduce a horse to the rigours of competitive racing and this colt justified the patience with a striking victory in Listed company at Newmarket's July Course. Shame he isn't likely to be fast-tracked to the top table just yet, but a much-anticipated clash with Paddington might happen at some stage if we're lucky and Ryan Moore being able to ride them both this week may be a small factor in determining this horse's Goodwood target. He's arguably Britain's most exciting three-year-old. BANKER

Nostrum wins in style at Newmarket

Highfield Princess - King George Qatar Stakes, Friday When a winning machine like Highfield Princess slides out of the habit of getting her head in front, it can be difficult to set things straight and, while a cut above on her best form, she might be one to oppose in the week's big sprint. Equality has looked a reformed character this year and he looks like he'll get his ground, too, so may be the one to put it up to the favourite. BLOWOUT