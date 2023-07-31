Qatar Goodwood Festival Timefigure Tips: Tuesday

Apologies first and foremost to anyone who has checked in here expecting a Watch and Learn review of Ascot’s King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, among other big races, but that column is being held over until next week to allow for a daily Goodwood timefigure preview.

In a more typical summer, or at least one of those I used to enjoy, I’d have said 'Glorious Goodwood', but as I’m writing this the rain is coming down again and looking at the gloomy forecast for the week ahead – which fills me with dismay as I’m currently not that far away – the weather seems set to be anything but. A week for Sou’westers rather than Panamas it would seem.

Before I go any further, I’ll mention a few things always worth bearing in mind at Goodwood. Firstly, the round course is one of the most draw dependent in the country, with the advantage moving more towards the inside runners as field sizes increase. The recent introduction of a cutaway has meant hold-up horses have been able to get more into things than previously, though horses dropped right out the back are still up against it compared to those ridden more prominently.

That advice also holds true on the straight track as well where, as at Epsom, another fast downhill track, slow starters might as well tear up their tickets right away. The track is one of the trickiest to ride, too, so beware horses who might have very good form credentials but whose rider lacks course experience, especially on the round course.

All that said, let’s crack on and the first thing that strikes me about the first day of what is supposedly a midsummer highlight is that, in complete contrast to Royal Ascot which kicks off with a blockbuster first day, Goodwood’s opening day is something of a damp squib with four of an overly long eight-race card being handicaps.

The Chesterfield Cup that used to be the traditional meeting opener has made way this year for a five-furlong sprint handicap in which Lord Riddiford, bidding for a third successive win, has drawn stall 15 of 15 which historically isn’t good news.

That race is followed by a six-furlong maiden for two-year-olds which has attracted three youngsters – Array, Fursterlandia and Union Island – with pattern entries. However, the most interesting runner might be the Irish raider Mansa Musa, who matched strides with Marble Hill fourth Buyin Buyin for over four furlongs on his debut at Naas only to fade inside the last as the effort of racing freely and making ground up quickly after a slow start took its toll.

The Chesterfield Cup (14:50) or its equivalent has been won by the Johnston stable five times since 2012 and their representative Outbreak will look to put a poor run in the Hunt Cup (where he went off too hard) behind him much as their Maydanny did when winning this in 2020.

At similar odds, I'm prepared to take a chance on Soto Sizzler. Surprisingly for one who trains locally and who you would think targets the meeting, his trainer Gary Moore doesn’t have a great record in handicaps at the Festival, operating at a miserly 36% by percentage of rivals beaten since 2011, and neither does he have a great record when teaming up with son Ryan in any Goodwood handicap having won with only one of the nine Ryan has partnered since 2010, with none of the other eight having made the first three.

All the same, Ryan Moore is still the leading rider in round course handicaps at the Festival since 2011, having won on 12 of his 97 rides at a strike rate of 12%, and there was loads to like about the Soto Sizzler’s performance at Epsom when last seen. Making his challenge from the rear and well off the rail which favoured the front two, Soto Sizzler faded late having run each of the preceding three furlongs significantly faster than anything else.

That race was on heavy ground, so conditions here won’t bother him for all that he’s done all his winning on good or firmer, and a repeat of his Derby Day second at Epsom last year off a mark 6 lb higher than he can race off here puts him well clear on the clock.

As a winner at the Festival before with a 2-4 winning record under Moore – who has tended not to ride him from so far back as some other riders have and won’t here either given his draw in stall 4 – Soto Sizzler has plenty in his favour for all that the race is a competitive one. There are plenty of firms offering five places at 14/1.

The first of the pattern races, the Nicholson Gin Vintage Stakes (15:25), looks a shocking renewal in all honesty with the leading form picks already trounced in pattern races, but the second, the World Pool Lennox Stakes (16:00), looks a good chance for Kinross to get off the mark for the season.

Ralph Beckett’s six-year-old usually works his way into top form as the season progresses and was just touched off in this race in 2022 having gone one better the year before when getting up late. Kinross served notice when third in the July Cup last time, under conditions that weren’t quite ideal, that his turn is near and any further rain will be in his favour.

Isaac Shelby looks a threat for sure, with the drop in trip promising to suit, but the three-year-old milers don’t look a great bunch this year and Kinross holds the keys on the clock anyway with his 120 timefigure in last autumn’s Park Stakes the best on offer. He’ll be extremely hard to beat and 11/8 looks fair enough.

The Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (16:35) features a rematch between several who ran in the Gold Cup, with the market headed unsurprisingly by the pair who fought out the finish that day, Courage Mon Ami and Coltrane. The former is more favoured by the weights here than he had been at Ascot after weight for age is taken into account, and it’s hard to dispute his claims given he ran each of the last three furlongs at Ascot faster than anything else, as he had when winning here on his reappearance.

All the same, there looks to be some value backing another off horses who ran in the Gold Cup, Lone Eagle, at 20/1 with those firms paying four places. The pick of his efforts on the clock give him solid top-four claims and he’s shaped far better than the result suggests on his last two starts having only joined Ralph Beckett at the start of the season.

He was keeping on strongly behind Hamish at the end of the Ormonde at Chester in May and was still arguably travelling best of all two out in the Gold Cup before a combination of failing stamina and ground much faster than he would like quickly found him out.

Back half a mile in trip and returned to a track where he won the Cocked Hat impressively as a three-year-old (by four lengths from Yibir), even before the softer ground is taken into account, it would be no surprise if this ends up being Lone Eagle’s best run to date for his red-hot yard and 5/1 for a top four finish looks well worth a pop.

Recommendations

Back Soto Sizzler each-way in the 2.50 at Goodwood at 14/1 (5 places)

Back Kinross in the 4.00 at Goodwood at 11/8

Back Lone Eagle each-way in the 4.35 at Goodwood at 20/1 (4 places)