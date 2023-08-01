Qatar Goodwood Festival Timefigure Tips: Thursday

THURSDAY

Exactly what to expect underfoot on Thursday isn’t the easiest to know so far in advance of the opener on Nassau Stakes day, but the first couple of times on Wednesday’s card were indicative that the ground was slower than on Tuesday, so though the forecast for the remainder of the week looks a bit more optimistic I’ll proceed on the basis that soft and heavy ground performers will still be ones to keep onside.

The feature Qatar Nassau Stakes at 15.35 has attracted just six runners assuming no defections which is two fewer than in 2022 when Nashwa, fresh from her win in the Prix de Diane where her rider Hollie Doyle created history by becoming the first female rider to win a Classic in France, ran out a comfortable winner of a substandard renewal run at an ordinary pace.

The best of the opposition that faced her that day was the Middleton winner Lilac Road and the Prix d’Ispahan winner Dreamloper but this time around she faces a dual Classic winner in the shape of Blue Rose Cen who has won her last five races including the Prix Marcel Boussac, the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches and the Prix de Diane. At time of writing, Blue Rose Cen heads the market at a general 11/10 with Nashwa at 2/1 with 7/1 and bigger the rest, but those odds look a bit short on the French challenger to me.

If you fancy taking them you’ll be taking on trust that her jockey Aurelien Lemaitre has his wits about him at a track he’s never ridden at before; not only that, however, but you’ll be hoping that her wins in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches and the Prix de Diane weren’t greatly aided by being drawn against the inside rail in both those races, not least at Chantilly where a low draw is greatly favoured; and last but not least you’ll be hoping her closing sectionals at Chantilly, where third-place Tasmania and fifth-placed Elusive Princess both ran the final 600m faster than she did, isn’t evidence that a mile and a quarter might be as far as she wants to go.

None of that is to say she won’t win, of course, but this will be the stiffest test of stamina she’s faced and I’d like a few less question marks for my money at 11/10.

Nashwa might have the best form in the race as well as the best effort on the clock – both courtesy of her five-length win in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket last time – but that effort came when finally dropped to a mile and her effort in the Prix de l’Opera at Longchamp last autumn showed she’s not infallible herself given soft ground and ten furlongs and her closing sectionals in that race suggest also she was wilting fast.

She’s also taken on again by Al Husn who got the better of her in the Hoppings Stakes at the Northumberland Plate meeting but hasn’t yet encountered very testing ground, as well as Opera third Above The Curve who finished much the stronger that day and beat her in the Prix Corrida earlier this year. I’ll leave this alone from a timefigure perspective.

The day kicks off (13.50) with an eighteen-runner handicap over a mile and a quarter in which Perfuse, who emerged best of those up with the very strong pace in the King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot, has been put in quite short at 11/4.

He’s got winning form in the mud and a decent draw in stall 7 so given he is also second best on the clock he has plenty going for him, though given the stamina in his pedigree – his dam won at just short of two mile and is a half-sister to a St Leger winner – whether a drop back to a mile and a quarter is in his favour remains to be seen. On the contrary, the clock-leading Silver Sword promises to be suited by the step back up in trip and looks worth backing each-way at 12/1 with four places available.

His price is no doubt influenced to a degree by trainer Dylan Cunha and rider Greg Cheyne being ‘unfamiliar’ names, but the former has made a big impression albeit with a small number of horses since coming over from South Africa while top South African rider Cheyne, now assistant to William Haggas, is 6-29 this year including 2-2 on Silver Sword.

A second place at Epsom behind subsequent Hampton Court fourth Torito is good form, and he then went and hacked up last time in a Sunday Series handicap over Pontefract’s stiff mile. He’s up 7lb here, but he’s well berthed inside Peruse and his pedigree tells me he's unlikely to be inconvenienced by soft ground as his dam twice finished place here on soft or heavy ground.

The Markel Richmond Stakes (14.25) is a fascinating renewal as it pitches together July Stakes winner Jasour with expensive Breeze-Up purchase Vandeek, who overcame a very slow start to make an impressive winning debut at Nottingham last month, as well as Sketch who won just as smartly as Newbury and Asadna whose famous twelve-length winning debut hasn’t been built upon.

He’s still top on time, but his last run suggested to me he wants seven furlongs now, and this is a fairly quick turnaround for both Vandeek and Sketch. Jasour ran the fastest final furlong in the July Stakes and that after being the only runner in the race to dip under 11 seconds four furlongs consecutively at Newmarket according to Course Track (none of the others managed more than two).

I'm not convinced the July Stakes was a good renewal, however, where this looks as if it might be, so given he carries a 3lb penalty I’m happy to pass.

Espionage is out to cement his position as Aidan O’Brien’s likely number one for the St Leger in the Gordon Stakes (15.00) but information about him on the clock is lacking given his ready win at Roscommon last time came at a track from which Timeform don’t return timefigures.

By Galileo out of a Ribblesdale winner, the sky’s the limit for him later this season but returning to a race in which the clock is more of a guide, I’m finding it very hard to get away from Gray’s Inn in the seven-furlong nursery at 16.10. Jack Channon’s filly is 6lb clear on times and though it’s often not wise to get carried away with form achieved in non-handicap races back in handicap company, it’s worth noting that even the timefigure Gray’s Inn achieved in her Chester nursery win would have her joint top in this.

She bettered that when fourth to Shuwari in the listed Star Stakes at Sandown last week, an effort which has seen her official mark rocket to 90 yet she can run off 73 here. A seven-day turnaround is probably as quick as you’d like to see, but she will handle the ground no problem having pulled twelve lengths clear of the third at Chester and looks to have few flaws.

Recommendations

Back Silver Sword each-way at 12/1 (five places) in 1.50 Goodwood

Back Gray’s Inn at 9/4 in 4.10 Goodwood