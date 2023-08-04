Qatar Goodwood Festival Timefigure Tips: Saturday

Five handicaps, a maiden contest and just one Group race, and not even a Group One at that, end a Goodwood Festival that began seemingly an eternity ago, and it’s questionable whether the twenty handicaps that have made up 54% of the offering at Goodwood is several too many. Trimming a few races over the week surely wouldn’t go amiss.

One of those that might be binned is the one that kicks off Saturday’s card, the Coral Stewards’ Sprint, a consolation for those that didn’t make it into the main event, the Steward’s Cup. As with so many consolation races these days, the race hasn’t come anywhere near close to filling, making you question whether it’s needed at all, and at the time of writing what part the draw will play is hard to call with the final race on Thursday, the five-furlong sprint won by JM Jungle, the first race of the week on the straight course where low numbers were favoured.

Many A Star, who won the race last year when just twelve took part, bids to follow up but though he’s joint-top on time he’s been struggling this year. The other joint top on time is the relative youngster Zaman Jemil who carries a penalty for his Thirsk win last time, but Thirsk sprints this season have been characterised by a stand rail bias and this looks tougher. It’s not impossible for three-year-olds to win this race - Scorching Heat did in 207 – but I’m content to sit this one out and focus on the next race, the Coral Summer Handicap at 14.25.

There are several ‘sexy’ types in this race, notably Sweet William from the Gosden yard who comes here looking for a third win in a row, and Omniscient, a very progressive Sir Mark Prescott inmate who shaped very well in the Northumberland Plate last time and who now drops back two furlongs in trip, but from a timefigure perspective there’s no horse better in than HE'S A LATCHICO who has snuck in at the bottom of the weights.

He rattled off a hat-trick in lesser company last year on the all weather but is much improved this year, preceding his latest Sandown win with two wins over hurdles at Fontwell. He’s A Latchico needed that Sandown win to get in here, and has taken a hit by the handicapper, but that still leaves him with a few pounds to spare on the clock with the likelihood of better to come judged on the manner of that success upped to this trip for the first time. Produced to lead entering the final final furlong, he drew three lengths clear, running three of the last four furlongs faster than any of his rivals including the last which he covered according to Course Track 0.4 seconds faster than the next best.

His trainer Gary Moore hasn’t had the success over the years one would have expected at the Festival given his local connections but he struck with Novus on Thursday and can score again here. Given He’s A Latchico is by Fast Company, any further rain shouldn’t be an issue.

Free Wind is the class act in the Qatar Lillie Langtry at 15.00 but she’s been kept away from soft ground all her life so can’t be regarded as a good thing especially after a lacklustre effort at Royal Ascot last time. With neither second favourite River Of Stars nor third favourite Time Lock having raced on anything softer than dead, this stamina test looks primed for an upset and soft-ground specialist and course winner LUISA CASATI looks the one to be on. She’s better than ever this year, following a very pleasing comeback in France where she was in front briefly close home with a win in the Daisy Warwick here in May when she got the better of Time Lock, powering through the last two furlongs to win going away after the runner-up had led on the bridle at the two-furlong pole, earning a much bigger upgrade than the runner-up.

Time Lock finished one place ahead of Luisa Casati when the pair were fourth and fifth in the Lancashire Oaks last time, but that was a steadily-run affair on fast ground and Course Track sectionals reveal that Luisa Casati who was too far back as the race developed ran by some way the fastest furlong in the race. I’d be certain that Luisa Casati will beat her old rival hands down now she finally gets the chance to tackle this trip for the first time and I’m finding it hard to keep her out of the first three.

From what I’ve read Individualism is the apple of Charlie Johnston’s eye and if the fledgling trainer hasn’t had a winner by the time the son of Too Darn Hot lines up for the penultimate race of the Festival, then defeat for the National Stakes and Champagne Stakes entry will round off what will have been a miserable week for the Middleham outfit.

The Johnston’s have won this race twice since 2012, most notably with the subsequent high-class stayer Dee Ex Bee in 2017, and Individualism really ought not to be coming here, at least not in a maiden, given he looked the best horse in an Ayr novice last month on ground probably similar to what he will encounter here, hitting 1.2 in running but caught late on by a previous winner. That experience won’t have been lost on him and experience has been a common factor among the last ten winners of this race, seven of them having had at least one previous run, but it struck me as slightly disappointing that one so highly regarded couldn’t put a Northern novice to bed in receipt of 7lb with neither his overall time nor sectional upgrade up to much.

Andrew Balding has won the last two editions of this race and runs two newcomers in the shape of Royal Supremacy and Celtic Warrior, but DEVIL'S POINT made a highly satisfactory debut at Sandown in what was a fairly good time and is preferred. David Menuisier’s youngster cost a hefty 475,000 guineas a yearling, making him the highest priced yearling offspring at auction by New Bay in 2022, and did well given his greenness at Sandown, keeping on without quite getting there after a slow start.

A half-brother to a couple of useful winners, he can leave that form behind, as third-placed fellow newcomer Arabian Crown in that race did next time when returning to Sandown to get off the mark.