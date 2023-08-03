Qatar Goodwood Festival Timefigure Tips: Friday

Two and a bit days into ‘Glorious’ Goodwood as this piece is being written and the only thing sorrier than the miserable weather so far it would seem is the shocking form of the Charlie Johnston stable at a Festival the trainer has admitted openly means more to him than any other in his fledgling season.

With none of his unlucky first 13 runners finishing closer than sixth and seven of those finishing either last or in the final three then he might see it as a blessing he’s leaving the meeting early to saddle Lion Of War at Saratoga over in the States.

His decision to pull out Sirona yesterday on account of the ground left this column with a blank day after heavy-ground winner Jumbly had inexplicably been taken out of the Oak Tree for the same reason, so with the ground continuing on the slow side fingers crossed we’ll at least get some selections into the starting gate in the remaining days.

There were some big-priced winners at Goodwood over the first couple of days but not every race threw up a shock result despite the conditions and Friday’s card promises to be a bit more punter friendly with three odds-on favourites in the shape of Nostrum in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes at 14.25, Highfield Princess in the King George Qatar Stakes at 15.35 and Hamish in the L’Ormarins King’s Plate Glorious Stakes at 16.45.

It’s easy to make a case for all three on the clock, thought that’s not to say there isn’t an interesting bet in one of the races. Nostrum is 5lb clear on time in his race, having created a deep impression on his comeback at Newmarket in the listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes, winning in a 112 timefigure, while Highfield Princess has 10 in hand on time and Hamish as 4lb. Neither Highfield Princess nor Highfield Princess will be fazed by conditions, having winning form in Group company on heavy ground, but Nostrum has questions to answer on that score (as well as the two-furlong longer trip) having raced on nothing slower than good ground until now.

His sire Kingman has had 10 winners from 64 runners in Britain so far this year on ground that Timeform described as soft or heavy, and his dam acted on soft ground, so there’s a good chance he will handle conditions but it’s easy enough to pass him over at 8/13.

It might seem foolhardy taking on Highfield Princess in the King George, not least given that last year’s Prix de l’Abbaye runner-up White Lavender is also on the field, but the race has an attractive betting shape to it given that several of the runners are unproven on very soft ground and there are plenty in there that like to force the pace which has led to Timeform giving out a pace forecast of ‘very strong’.

Highfield Princess and White Lavender are two of those along with Nymphadora and the Czech raider Ponntos who won a five-furlong pattern race at Longchamp last year, so the race promises to be teed up for one who travels strongly and needs a bit of cover which, despite having a bit to find on form, points me the way of Clive Cox’s three-year-old KERDOS.