Qatar Goodwood Festival Timefigure Tips: Friday

Graeme North previews day two of Goodwood from a Timefigure perspective, exclusively on Sporting Life Plus.
Two and a bit days into ‘Glorious’ Goodwood as this piece is being written and the only thing sorrier than the miserable weather so far it would seem is the shocking form of the Charlie Johnston stable at a Festival the trainer has admitted openly means more to him than any other in his fledgling season.
With none of his unlucky first 13 runners finishing closer than sixth and seven of those finishing either last or in the final three then he might see it as a blessing he’s leaving the meeting early to saddle Lion Of War at Saratoga over in the States.
His decision to pull out Sirona yesterday on account of the ground left this column with a blank day after heavy-ground winner Jumbly had inexplicably been taken out of the Oak Tree for the same reason, so with the ground continuing on the slow side fingers crossed we’ll at least get some selections into the starting gate in the remaining days.
There were some big-priced winners at Goodwood over the first couple of days but not every race threw up a shock result despite the conditions and Friday’s card promises to be a bit more punter friendly with three odds-on favourites in the shape of Nostrum in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes at 14.25, Highfield Princess in the King George Qatar Stakes at 15.35 and Hamish in the L’Ormarins King’s Plate Glorious Stakes at 16.45.
It’s easy to make a case for all three on the clock, thought that’s not to say there isn’t an interesting bet in one of the races. Nostrum is 5lb clear on time in his race, having created a deep impression on his comeback at Newmarket in the listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes, winning in a 112 timefigure, while Highfield Princess has 10 in hand on time and Hamish as 4lb. Neither Highfield Princess nor Highfield Princess will be fazed by conditions, having winning form in Group company on heavy ground, but Nostrum has questions to answer on that score (as well as the two-furlong longer trip) having raced on nothing slower than good ground until now.
His sire Kingman has had 10 winners from 64 runners in Britain so far this year on ground that Timeform described as soft or heavy, and his dam acted on soft ground, so there’s a good chance he will handle conditions but it’s easy enough to pass him over at 8/13.
It might seem foolhardy taking on Highfield Princess in the King George, not least given that last year’s Prix de l’Abbaye runner-up White Lavender is also on the field, but the race has an attractive betting shape to it given that several of the runners are unproven on very soft ground and there are plenty in there that like to force the pace which has led to Timeform giving out a pace forecast of ‘very strong’.
Highfield Princess and White Lavender are two of those along with Nymphadora and the Czech raider Ponntos who won a five-furlong pattern race at Longchamp last year, so the race promises to be teed up for one who travels strongly and needs a bit of cover which, despite having a bit to find on form, points me the way of Clive Cox’s three-year-old KERDOS.
He ran a remarkable race at Chester three runs back when dropped out from his wide draw when others were sent forward, tailed off early as he seemed not to handle the track before scorching through from off the pace and making up a huge amount of ground, running a much faster third last furlong as well as final two furlongs than the pair that beat him. Any suggestion after that he might need six furlongs were put to the sword in the Palace of Holyrood Stakes at Ascot next time when he tanked along behind the pace in the middle of the track before getting to the front too soon, ending up drifting to his left and nabbed on the line by Rhythm N Hooves who was produced much later as the pair drew nearly four lengths clear.
Kerdos has something to find with Nymphadora and Silky Wilkie on their running at York last time, but he was too free racing widest of all that day when the first three all ended up on the favoured stand rail. He’s got a bit to find on form, clearly, but he’s going to get plenty of cover from his high stall the way the track has been riding and had no problems whatsoever with heavy ground at Chester. Clive Cox was second in this race with Kerdos’s sire Profitable several years ago and he saddled Caturra to be third at 22/1 last year. Kerdos is available at 25/1 generally (28/1 with Sky Bet who are paying four places) and he looks a sporting each-way bet.
The opening handicap isn’t really one where timefigures or sectionals can give much insight with so few races in the Calendar being run over such a marathon trip, and while the results of an admittedly small sample of three of handicaps of sixteen runners or more over the turning mile at Goodwood since 2011 on ground Timeform called soft or heavy suggest a high draw isn’t the disadvantage it is on faster ground I’m slightly wary even so of putting forward either of the two horses who are joint top rated on time, Orbaan and Dual Identity, given they have drawn stalls 19 and 20 respectively. Third top rated Rhoscolyn remains well handicapped despite his penalty but horses turned out twice at the Festival don’t have a great record historically.
Another who doesn’t have a great record historically - indeed, he has a very poor one – at the Festival since 2011 in handicaps on the straight course is, oddly enough, Ryan Moore who is 0-34 in such races in that time period. He may end that sequence on current favourite Loaded Gun in the nursery, but the race doesn’t appeal as a betting medium and I’m happy to dip into the concluding Coral Handicap over a mile and a half for my final selection in the shape of MASO BASTIE.
His sectionals at Kempton on his debut gave him a much bigger upgrade than anything else despite finishing fourth, and after getting off the mark at Lingfield next time he made a winning reappearance on heavy ground at Nottingham, rallying after idling in front and getting headed by Tempered Soul who is now rated 10lb higher by Timeform. Maso Bastie was set far too much to do in a nonsense race at Newcastle last time where the outsider of the field got a soft lead as well as the stand rail, even before factoring in his race position well away from the action. What will be a stiffer test of stamina here should be just up his street and the general 8/1 is an appealing price.
Back Kerdos each-way at 25/1 (three places, four if you can) in 15.35 Goodwood
Bacl Maso Bastie win only at 8/1 in 17.20 Goodwood
