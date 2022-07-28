Check out our best bet for every race on day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

MIGDAM was 2-3 as a juvenile and picked up where he left off to score on return/handicap debut at Doncaster in June, relishing the step up to 1¼m as he forged clear. A 6 lb higher mark shouldn't prevent another bold bid and he gets the vote. Warren Point may well settle better in this bigger field and is feared, along with last-time-out scorers Vee Sight and Asaassi.

ROYAL SCOTSMAN ran a cracker when third in the Coventry at Royal Ascot and can boast winning C&D form so he is taken to continue on the up and edge out Chateau in a fascinating Richmond Stakes. Andrew Balding's impressive Newbury listed winner has better days ahead of him too and should go close, with Swift Asset and Marshman appealing as the pick of the remainder. 3.00 John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes (Group 3)

NEW LONDON put up a pattern-class performance when defying a lofty mark in an ultra-competitive handicap at Newmarket's July meeting and is selected to improve past Derby runner-up Hoo Ya Mal, who has his first start for a new yard here after a big-money sale last month. West Wind Blows was impressive in listed company last time and is another who should have a say, while Jack Darcy comfortably beat a useful sort when making it 2-2 at Newbury and could be up to making his mark at Group level.

NASHWA found the Oaks trip stretching her stamina when third at Epsom but she quickly resumed winning ways dropped back to 10f in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly, the first 2 pulling clear of the rest. This test looks ideal for this classy filly and she's taken to get the better of her elders Ville de Grace, Lilac Road and Dreamloper. 4.10 Jaeger-Lecoultre Nursery

In a race that has been dominated by prominently-ridden lower-drawn horses in recent years, FAR SHOT is put forward as the answer. John & Thady Gosden's charge should have taken his tally to 2-3 on nursery debut at Ascot earlier this month so, despite being raised 4 lb for that near miss, he's fancied to make amends today. True Statesman heads the dangers chasing a quick-fire hat-trick, while Seductive Power is another to consider in a typically-competitive contest. 4.45 World Pool Handicap17:20 Tatler EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes

A tricky one to unpick but NAVELLO is seemingly still on the up and hasn't had the rub of the green on his last couple of outings, so he's preferred to the thriving Sir Henry Cotton, who is also progressing. Dusky Prince has to be feared in his bid for the four-timer.

