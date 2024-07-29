Qatar Goodwood Festival Preview: What connections say ahead of Thursday racing

Check out the views from connections of some of the leading contenders in Thursday's major races at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

2.25 Markel Richmond Stakes It could be a huge afternoon in the training career of Hamad Al-Jehani as he prepares to saddle The Strikin Viking for the first time in the Markel Richmond Stakes at Goodwood. A leading trainer in his native Qatar, he has previously won both the Qatar Guineas and Derby in his homeland before setting up a satellite operation in Newmarket to train for leading owners Wathnan Racing. Keen to provide Al-Jehani with extra firepower during his time in the UK, he has been chosen by Wathnan to oversee the training of their latest signing – the exciting colt named after Manchester City star Erling Haaland. After making a fine introduction at York, he ran a big race when upped to Group Two company for the Curragh’s Railway Stakes, agonisingly headed late in the day. The son of Inns Of Court now dons the peacock blue and old gold silks of Wathnan for the first time, with his new connections pleased with what they have seen so far. “Hamad is very happy with him and he did a nice piece of work on the Limekilns last week,” said Richard Brown, European racing adviser for the owners. “He has settled into his new routine really well and has a great temperament. He’s a big, imposing colt and it’s not just about this year with him. He was on our radar after he won at York and I thought he was impressive at the Curragh. He’s a thoroughly likeable colt with a big engine and he gave James (Doyle) a great feel last week. “We’re looking forward to running him in Wathnan’s colours for Hamad. It’s a big day for Hamad, but the horse is in great shape and hopefully he can put up a good showing. It’s a very prestigious meeting and a prestigious two-year-old race and it’s exciting to have a colt going there with a good chance.”

Although still a maiden, Andrew Balding’s Tropical Storm could be the one to pose The Strikin Viking the most problems. He chased home another of Wathnan’s high-ranking two-year-olds when second to Shareholder in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot and now steps up to six furlongs on the advice of Oisin Murphy. “It was a great run in the Norfolk and he was caught a little wide on the wing and was a bit lonely, but he put his head down and kept on it really well,” said Richard Ryan, racing manager for owners Teme Valley Racing. “Oisin has ridden him on two occasions and on both occasions fed back to us he was keen to ride him over six furlongs, so it looked a logical race for him based on rider comments and he’s trained really well leading up to it. He’s got a very good mind, he’s strong and has an admirable attitude and hopefully those attributes will be useful at Goodwood.” Billboard Star has improved markedly since a gallant third over course and distance on debut, shedding his maiden status on Newmarket’s July course before returning to finish runner-up to Whistlejacket in the July Stakes. “He’s a lovely horse and it wasn’t a surprise he ran really well in the July Stakes,” said trainer Eve Johnson Houghton. I think he’ll go close in the Richmond. He’s run at Goodwood before, so we know he handles the track and we’re very hopeful.” 3.35 Qatar Nassau Stakes Aidan O’Brien feels stepping Opera Singer up to a mile and a quarter for the Qatar Nassau Stakes should be “really interesting”. The champion juvenile filly last year when she won the Prix Marcel Boussac by five lengths, she was denied a run in the 1000 Guineas due to a setback in the spring. O’Brien got her back in time to run in the Irish equivalent but due to the time she had missed, he expected her to improve markedly for the run. The fact she finished third to Fallen Angel there surprised O’Brien and she did take a huge leap forward at Royal Ascot when finding only multiple Group One winner Porta Fortuna, trained by his son, Donnacha, too good in the Coronation Stakes. That form has been franked by the winner in the Falmouth Stakes, and with Opera Singer being by American Triple Crown winner Justify, O’Brien expects 10 furlongs to suit. “Obviously she is stepping up to a mile and a quarter from a mile for the first time and we think that is going to be really interesting,” he said. “We were delighted with her at Ascot, really. That was just her second run and, to be honest, we couldn’t believe how well she’d run first time in the Irish Guineas, given the setback she had in the spring. We thought her Ascot run was very good and obviously the form has been franked as Donnacha’s filly came out and won the Falmouth at the July meeting. She’s an exceptional filly, so she lost little in defeat.”

