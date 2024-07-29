Qatar Goodwood Festival Preview: What connections say ahead of Friday racing

Check out the views from connections of some of the leading contenders in Friday's major races at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

2.25 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes Dancing Gemini drops both in grade and distance seeking to rediscover the winning groove in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes. Roger Teal’s star colt has been set lofty targets since winning the Flying Scotsman Stakes at two and has not been disgraced when campaigning at the highest level ever since. He returned at three with an agonising second in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains, a performance which earned him a shot at further Classic honours in the Derby and while things did not go to plan at Epsom, he came back to 10 furlongs for another shot at City Of Troy in the Coral-Eclipse. Having been last of six in testing conditions at Sandown, connections have decided to take stock and lower their sights slightly, with the son of Camelot reverting to Group Three company as he drops back to a mile on the Sussex Downs. “I felt the Eclipse was a tough run for him in that ground and ideally we shouldn’t have run him, and I just wanted to find something easier for him so we could regroup really and see how we get on,” said Teal. “He was a bit quiet for a week after Sandown, it took a lot out of him, but he seems to be back to himself now and I’m happy with him. If he can bring his French Guineas run to the table he should be challenging.” Dancing Gemini will be ridden for the first time by Oisin Murphy, with Teal finally getting the chance to leg-up the three-time champion jockey having pencilled him in to ride in the Eclipse in June. “I have not really heard of him much, but I think he’s all right,” quipped Teal. “I was hoping Oisin could have ridden him in the Eclipse, but he had to go to Haydock that day. He’s had a sit at home and he liked him a lot when he rode him. Fingers crossed we can get a clear run and then see what happens.”

This race was won 12 months ago by John and Thady Gosden and they have a real player once again in Lead Artist. Beaten a nose on debut in the Wood Ditton, he then impressed when shedding his maiden status at York before finishing third when upped to Listed level for the Henry Cecil Stakes. Lead Artist is one of two in the race for owners Juddmonte who can also rely on Ralph Beckett’s Task Force – with the Kimpton Down handler himself doubly represented by also saddling King’s Gamble. Barry Mahon, European racing manager for Juddmonte, feels there is still plenty to be discovered about both of their colts and said: “They are two nice horses and we are probably trying to learn a bit about both of them, hence why we are letting them run. “I think Lead Artist didn’t appreciate the soft ground the last day in Newmarket and it was a bit of a messy race – there was one group up the middle and we were on the far side on the slowest ground. “Kieran (Shoemark, jockey) felt he just didn’t handle the ground and it was good to firm the day he won his maiden and we are looking forward to seeing him back on a sounder surface and we still think he is a colt with plenty of potential moving forward.” On Task Force, he added: “We’re just in a little bit of limbo with Task Force, in the Guineas he ran a good race but the Jersey was a bit messy and we didn’t really learn much that day. “He looked to us like he wants further and I think Goodwood on Friday, stepping up to a mile on a sound surface, is going to pinpoint to us whether he is a mile horse, a mile plus or where we are going with him. “It could be that he has not trained on from two to three, I think we’ll find answers to all the questions like that on Friday, but his work at home has been solid and I do think he has done well from two to three, so we just need to get back on the right path with him.” It was Roger Varian’s Al Musmak who was ahead of Lead Artist when claiming the Henry Cecil Stakes, successfully dropping back to a mile at Newmarket’s July meeting. The Carlburg Stables handler is wishing for a favour from the weather gods as he competes at that winning distance once again, with Silvestre de Sousa in the saddle. “I wouldn’t mind a thunderstorm for him and he appreciated getting his toe in at Newmarket in the Henry Cecil Stakes,” said Varian.“He’s in great form, but I do think he is better with a little bit of cushion in the ground. It’s a nice race for him.”

3.35 King George Qatar Stakes Henry Dwyer expects Asfoora to prove a tough nut to crack when the Australian speedster bids to supplement Royal Ascot success in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood. The five-year-old followed in the hoofprints of Choisir (2003), Takeover Target (2006), Mis Andretti (2007), Scenic Blast (2009) and Nature Strip (2022) to become the sixth antipodean raider to lift the King Charles III Stakes in mid-June. While Dwyer has since returned to his homeland, Asfoora has stayed in Newmarket to enjoy the British summer and the Ballarat-based trainer could not be happier with the condition his stable star is in after touching back down on British soil earlier this week. “I obviously hadn’t seen her since the day she won at Ascot, so it’s always a bit trepidatious to see what they look like, but I couldn’t be happier with her. She’s just amazing, in great order and has really settled in well now,” he said. “The good weather over here has really brought her on. She had two weeks in the paddock in the sunshine after the Royal Ascot race and I think that’s really been the making of her. “When she ran in Ascot she was still a little bit wintry and a little bit dull in her coat, but now you wouldn’t see a better coated horse in the whole of Newmarket I reckon – she looks outstanding.” Asfoora will meet several of the same rivals she beat at Ascot when she tackles the flying five furlongs on the Sussex Downs, most notably the third-placed Big Evs, and Dwyer is keeping his fingers crossed for the same result on a track he believes will suit his charge even better. He added: “It’s a very similar field to Ascot, minus Regional (runner-up) I suppose, and I think the Czech horse (Ponntos) is the only real new addition. I think if they all turn up in the same order they were at Ascot, she obviously had the wood on them there and hopefully she can again. “Watching the replays they run along and half the field’s off the bridle to keep up, but she’s got very good, natural cruising speed, so I think she’ll be one of the ones that goes three-quarters of the way on the bridle and then she’s got a good turn of foot. I can’t see the track being an issue. We always thought it would suit her better than Ascot and York would suit her better than Ascot, so hopefully that’s the case.”

Asfoora wins under Oisin Murphy