We round up the key lines from the Qatar Goodwood Festival media day as William Haggas, John Gosden and Roger Varian provided updates.

Haggas doesn't fear Coroebus

Baaeed has the measure of Real World in the Queen Anne

Baaeed vs Coroebus could be one of the highlights of the Qatar Goodwood Festival in Sussex next week but William Haggas was in bullish mood ahead of the clash at Tuesday's media day. The Group One Qatar Sussex Stakes next Wednesday (July 27) looks set to be one of the races of the season as Haggas' unbeaten son of Sea The Stars takes on Charlie Appleby's 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner in the mouth-watering head-to-head. However, Haggas feels Baaeed could be a class above Coroebus as he has a line on him through Maljoom, who looked unlucky to lose to the Godolphin horse at Royal Ascot. “Coroebus is obviously a high-class horse. Two of ours finished third and fourth [My Prospero and Maljoom] behind him in the St James’s Palace Stakes, not beaten far. I was not that impressed with him – and I have to be careful because he is a very smart horse – but I don’t think he was at his best that day. I think Maljoom, and I don’t think this is just trainer talk, would have won in another couple of strides. At the moment, there is a fair bit of distance between Baaeed and Maljoom. “I don’t think Baaeed has much to prove but his pedigree smacks of further. He relaxes so well, he has a great mind, and I would love to see him over further at York in Juddmonte International. I remember so vividly when Frankel won that race, it was like a piece of work for him. Anyone who was there, it made your hairs stand up because he was imperious. I hope that Baaeed would be able to travel as strongly and then be able to use his turn of foot. I am very keen to have a go. “We are just starting to say amongst ourselves in the yard that we need to prepare for life after him – which I know sounds a bit pathetic – because he won’t be around for us to enjoy next year. Finding another one is the target.” Baaeed will only be Haggas’ second runner in the mile highlight after Argentinian-bred Eventuail finished eighth in 1998. The trainer added: “I can’t remember having many runners in the Sussex but it is a race I would love to win. I am always watching it on television thinking why haven’t I got a horse good enough?” He's certainly got one good enough this year.

Sacred heads rest of Haggas team

Sacred wins the Hungerford in good style

Of his other likely runners, Haggas said: “The World Pool Lennox Stakes looks the obvious race for Sacred, as she likes seven furlongs and fast ground. We are going to leave her in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at the owner’s request, just in case the race cuts up, but seven is her best trip. “We had a similar problem with One Master, who was a seven-furlong specialist. The only Group 1 race in Europe for four-year-olds over seven is the Prix de la Foret in October, when the ground is soft. One Master loved the soft whereas Sacred doesn’t, so it is difficult to know where to go. “We will run only one in the Qatar Nassau Stakes and it will either be Lilac Road, who wants fast ground, or My Astra, who can’t have it soft enough. I suspect it will be Lilac Road, because we have had this in mind since she won the Middleton. It is her part-owner Julia Aisbitt’s birthday on Nassau day, so this looks a good target. “Sea La Rosa will run in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes. She won over a mile and five furlongs at Lingfield last year, so she will stay the trip well. She is very tough and very hardy, but I can’t see anything beating Free Wind if she puts up a performance similar to Haydock. “Montassib will go for the Coral Golden Mile. We own him, which costs money, and he is perfect for all these sort of races. I suspect he will end up in a race like the Balmoral at the end of the year.”

Stradivarius all set for swansong Hugely popular stayer Stradivarius is all set to bring the curtain down on his remarkable career in the feature G1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on Tuesday, July 26. Stradivarius created history in 2020 by becoming the first four-time winner of the two-mile showpiece but the eight-year-old was forced to miss last year’s race due to testing ground. His co-trainer John Gosden said: “Stradivarius is happy. He has maintained his enthusiasm for the game throughout and enjoys his training. We couldn’t really be more pleased with him for a chap at this stage of his career, so we are very much looking forward to it. “He was at Goodwood in the stables last year, when Thady and I walked the track. The water was lying on the top of the track, and we knew that wasn’t for him. It is a pity he couldn’t have run because every time he has run at Goodwood, he’s won a Goodwood Cup. “You are very lucky to have a horse or a racemare like that ever come to you, and then to enjoy their longevity and their amazing consistency at that top level. That is testament to the horse, the breeder, and to have that constitution is pretty remarkable. That is probably what has been so fulfilling and the fact he is rather like Enable was. Expressive, rather outgoing, joyous."

Gosden also fields flying fillies

The door is closed on Free Wind at Haydock

Team Gosden are also set to run two leading fillies at the meeting, with G1 Prix de Diane winner Nashwa in the G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes on Thursday, July 28, and the prolific Free Wind in the G2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes on Saturday, July 30. Thady Gosden said: “Nashwa has been very well since France. She ran in the Oaks and then backed up a few days later in France, which is a pretty serious testament to her. She had a pretty hard race at Epsom and ran an exceptional race. She didn’t quite stay but still managed to come third. She has been a bit quiet since France as you would expect. She travelled all the way over to Chantilly and ran a huge race there, but she is coming back to herself now and seems in good shape for next week. “She is obviously a very well-bred filly and one we have always liked. I think they even liked her at Blue Diamond on the farm when she was younger. She came to us and always had a bit about her. She took a bit of time to mature last year and has just improved with every run this year. “Hollie [Doyle] has given her a few brilliant rides, especially in France. Getting to the front there, it’s not an easy track to ride and you can always end up finding plenty of trouble. She’s versatile enough in that regard and hopefully that will suit her at Goodwood. We all know Hollie is a brilliant jockey and tactically very astute. “It is a huge achievement for an owner-breeder to have a horse of this calibre. It is a very competitive game and a real testament to Imad Al Sagar, Blue Diamond and all of the team for breeding a filly like her. “Free Wind didn’t have the smoothest trip round at Haydock last time out, but she came out of that race in great form. We are looking at the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes for her, which is a race that has gone from strength to strength over the years. She has won at Goodwood and is pretty versatile with regards to trip and running style. You can drop her in wherever you like. She doesn’t want extremes, but she handles most ground.”

Varian eyes crowning glory for Mitbaahy

Mitbaahy after winning the Scurry Stakes

Roger Varian is excited by the chances of progressive sprinter Mitbaahy in the G2 King George Qatar Stakes on Friday, July 29. Following stylish wins in a conditions race at Hamilton and the Listed Scurry Stakes at Sandown Park, the three-year-old was unlucky not to complete the three-timer when going down by a neck in the G3 Coral Charge back at Sandown Park on July 2. Varian said: “Mitbaahy looked very unlucky in the Coral Charge. He was drawn in stall one and I hated it as soon as I saw it. He likes to come from off the pace and it is so hard to get room to run at Sandown when you are on the fence. He was locked away and, take nothing away from the winner, but we just couldn’t get there in time. “It showed us that Mitbaahy is still improving. I think he is a really smart five-furlong horse in the making. The harder they go, the stronger he will come home. I would be really excited about him heading into this race. I don’t think I would swap him for anything else.” Regarding his other entries, Varian said: “We were really pleased with Laneqash’s Listed win at Chester. I think he had been on the wrong side of a photo finish in three Stakes races before then. That was his first win since his debut as a two-year-old, even though he has run some very good races subsequently. “He has come out of Chester in very good form and the World Pool Lennox is very much the plan. He is a top-of-the-ground horse and could be well-suited to Goodwood, given that it can advantage horses like him who like to arrive on the scene late. It is usually a very strong contest and will be a hard race to win, but he ticks a lot of boxes. “Believe In Love could well run in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes. She is at her best over a mile and six furlongs. She is a three-time Group 3 winner and was just touched off in the Group 1 on Arc weekend last season, so she brings some good form to the table. She ran very well in the Lancashire Oaks last time out, when she was caught out off a very steady gallop. I think she is better with some ease of the ground but she is versatile. She should have a solid chance."

Boughey on ex-Balding recruits

Hoo Ya Mal (left) is now trained by George Boughey