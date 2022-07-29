Check out our best bet for every race on day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Confirmed hold-up performer SUPER SUPERJACK looks interesting now stepping up in trip and is taken to slice his way through the field in the straight and enhance his good strike-rate in the last year. Reshoun has been there and done it in these sort of races and rates an obvious danger on the back of his recent Newbury success. Hugo Palmer's Solent Getaway and Zoffee are also likely to play prominent roles if their stamina holds out.

CHECKANDCHALLENGE put up one of the handicap performances of the season despite meeting with defeat when runner-up at Sandown 4 weeks ago, staying on strongly but left with too much to do. Well worth his place back at this higher level, he can come out on top. Little separates Bayside Boy and Berkshire Shadow on St James's Palace form and they can also feature. 3.00 Coral Golden Mile Handicap

A fiercely competitive Golden Mile. NOBLE DYNASTY returned a much improved model after being gelded when a ready scorer at Newmarket and this half-brother to the top-class miler Barney Roy, who fetched the princely sum of 3 600 000 guineas as a yearling, can follow up under a penalty from his handy low draw. A wide berth has proved hard to overcome in recent runnings so upwardly-mobile duo Blue For You and Eilean Dubh are taken to chase home Charlie Appleby's 4-y-o from their inside stalls. 3.35 King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2)

MITBAAHY progressed further despite enduring a rough passage towards the rail when finishing a neck behind Raasel in the Sprint Stakes at Sandown earlier this month. Granted better luck in-running today, Roger Varian's colt is fancied to turn the tables with that rival and gain a breakthrough success at Pattern level in the process. Charlie Hills is no stranger to success in this contest (Battaash won 4 of last 5) and his Khaadem and Equilateral should be on the premises, too.

REBEL'S ROMANCE ran out an impressive winner of a Newmarket listed event last month and looks capable of following up back up in grade on that evidence. Fancy Man ran a cracker under a big weight in the Old Newton Cup at Haydock and heads the opposition, along with the selection's stablemate Global Storm. 4.45 Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Nursery

This is wide open but FELIX NATALIS looked a much-improved performer when scoring on nursery debut at Newbury last week and can follow up. Bolt Action, California Gem and Knebworth make up the shortlist. 5.20 Oliver Brown Handicap

OMNISCIENT relished the step up in trip with an easy win at Yarmouth 8 days ago and, with further progress expected, he should take the beating if he gathers his momentum soon enough on this tricky course. Caius Chorister is also thriving and could take some pegging back if she gets her own way at the head of affairs, so she's feared most, with Night of Luxury also on the radar.