Pyledriver will not run in either the Japan Cup or Hong Kong Vase, with connections preferring to aim their King George hero at the Dubai Sheema Classic next spring.

The five-year-old has been off the track since lowering the colours of some top-class opposition in Ascot’s summer Group One, with a setback scuppering an intended run in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. Attentions were then turned to either next month’s Japan Cup or the Hong Kong Vase in December – a race in which he was a gallant second in 12 months ago. But the decision has been made to give the William Muir and Chris Grassick-trained son of Harbour Watch plenty of time to hit his peak and he will now be pointed towards the Meydan Group One, where he was an unlucky fourth in earlier in the year, with an all-weather spin on home soil in preparation also on the cards.

