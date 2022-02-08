Sporting Life
Pyledriver (right) toughs it out in the Epsom rain
Pyledriver to have gallop at Kempton

By Sporting Life
14:31 · TUE February 08, 2022

Pyledriver showed his well-being with a racecourse spin at Kempton ahead of his trip to Saudi Arabia for the Neom Cup later this month.

The five-year-old entire, trained by William Muir and Chris Grassick, was partnered by his regular race rider Martin Dwyer.

He pleased connections in his first public outing since finishing a fine second in the Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin in December.

“We took him to Kempton today to let him have a blow over the surface to cover a distance of ground,” Muir told a Saudi Cup press conference.

“It was just to literally get him away from home for something different and a change of scenery, to perk him up and keep him in good shape.

The Timeform Jury Service

“The horse is in great shape. It wasn’t one of those gallops you want to put a gun to his head and say ‘go’. It was just to let us cover the distance.

“Martin (Dywer) rode him and when he got off he said, after riding in races there over the winter, it felt like he broke the track record.”

Muir explained the reasons behind opting for the Neom Cup, over 10 and a half furlongs on turf, rather than the extremely valuable Saudi Cup over nine furlongs on dirt for last year’s Coronation Cup hero.

“We had a long conversation, the owners and myself, and we are aiming to go from here to the Sheema Classic in Dubai,” Muir explained.

“We felt to drop him back to a mile-one on dirt and then go back up to a mile and four would be giving different signals.

“We know a mile and a quarter on turf is fine so we thought we’d do that and then go onto the next target.”

