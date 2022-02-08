The five-year-old entire, trained by William Muir and Chris Grassick, was partnered by his regular race rider Martin Dwyer.

He pleased connections in his first public outing since finishing a fine second in the Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin in December.

“We took him to Kempton today to let him have a blow over the surface to cover a distance of ground,” Muir told a Saudi Cup press conference.

“It was just to literally get him away from home for something different and a change of scenery, to perk him up and keep him in good shape.