Pyledriver enjoyed the perfect preparation for an international winter campaign with victory in the Betway Churchill Stakes at Lingfield on Saturday.

William Muir had warned that his stable star was not fully fit ahead of his belated return to action but remained adamant that he was still hopeful of a big run in the Listed contest and Pyledriver did not let him down. Minor setbacks had scuppered several of the Lambourn handler's summer plans - he was ruled out of the King George and the Juddmonte International - meaning that the four-year-old hadn't raced since winning the Coronation Cup at the start of June. Pyledriver was saddled with a 7lb penalty for that Group One success and dropping to 10 furlongs for the first time since finishing down the field in the 2020 Champion Stakes but overcame those negatives with a smooth success. The 6/4 favourite jumped well from stall three and was settled in second behind Fox Tal with Martin Dwyer content to take a lead. Dwyer asked his mount to pick up on the turn and Pyledriver responded well before staying on gamely to win by half a length from Harrovian and the fast finishing Felix.

"He's like a ballet dancer!"



A must-watch interview with William Muir, trainer of Pyledriver, who was on top form discussing his horse's impressive win! @Muir_Grassick pic.twitter.com/x9uKEiQB4w — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) November 13, 2021



“This horse will never let you down. It doesn’t matter what ground, but he wasn’t fit. I left him purposely to improve,” William Muir, who trains Plyedriver together with Chris Grassick, told Sky Sports Racing. “He jumped out, Silvestre de Sousa (on Fox Tal) wanted to go on and we had the perfect sit, but the gears he showed turning in – he was gone – and then he was just getting tired. He’d every right to. “You learn to be patient and this is a good horse. Every Sunday I’ve been up on the gallops with him for the last five weeks. “He’s not fit, he’s 12 kilos over his racing weight. I wouldn’t have been worried if he’d have got beat today. My aim is Hong Kong. "We’ve got to take on some proper horses, but we’ve given 7lb to top 100 per cent race-fit horses today and we’re not fit. That was one hell of a performance.” Pyledriver is now set to contest the Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin next month.

