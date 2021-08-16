Sporting Life
Pyledriver and Martin Dwyer has the measure of Al Aasy
Pyledriver was a fine second at Sha Tin

Pyledriver second to Glory Vase in Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin

By Sporting Life
15:55 · SUN December 12, 2021

Pyledriver had to settle for second as Glory Vase swooped late to land the Longines Hong Kong Vase.

The William Muir and Chris Grassick-trained Pyledriver, winner of the Coronation Cup earlier in the year was well-fancied to claim a second Group One victory in this 12-furlong heat and he travelled well throughout for Martin Dwyer, settling in third as Reliable Team and Stay Foolish set the early gallop, before unleashing his run down the straight.

French runner Ebaiyra tried to go with him but Pyledriver had her measure, however, Glory Vase, who had raced at the back of the field through the early stages, was just getting rolling and he finished with a flourish down the middle of the track to claim a one-length victory.

Pyledriver takes home £415,486 for runner-up spot and Dwyer was pleased enough, but felt the winner was just too good.

He said: “I'm really pleased, it was a good run but I think the winner is very good.”

Moreira was thrilled to claim the contest again and said: “I had a smooth run, going to the fence and saving ground. I just made sure I got into the clear and I know he’s a very strong horse at the finish and there was not a fight.

“He has proven to be the best horse today.”

Jockey Trainer Part II: How NOT to ride a real Racehorse

Sky Field had earlier won a dramatic renewal of the Longines Hong Kong Sprint.

The Blake Shinn-ridden winner grabbed the lead inside the last of the six furlongs, collaring leader Courier Wonder to take control and triumph for trainer Caspar Fownes. Resistencia took second place in the shadow of the post.

However, the race was marred by a horrible incident on the turn for home, when the Lyle Hewitson-ridden Amazing Star appeared to break down and fall. A number of horses in behind him were affected with Lucky Patch, Naboo Attack and Pixie Knight all coming down.

Hewitson, Zac Purton, rider of Lucky Patch, and Yuichi Fukunaga who was aboard Pixie Knight were all ruled out for the remainder of the card shortly after the incident.

Shinn said: "We’ve always had faith in him but on the big stage things haven’t always gone this way. Today, he performed to his best today and still beat a handy horse in chasing down a top-line horse in Courier Wonder and the Japanese horse."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

