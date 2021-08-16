Pyledriver had to settle for second as Glory Vase swooped late to land the Longines Hong Kong Vase.

The William Muir and Chris Grassick-trained Pyledriver, winner of the Coronation Cup earlier in the year was well-fancied to claim a second Group One victory in this 12-furlong heat and he travelled well throughout for Martin Dwyer, settling in third as Reliable Team and Stay Foolish set the early gallop, before unleashing his run down the straight. French runner Ebaiyra tried to go with him but Pyledriver had her measure, however, Glory Vase, who had raced at the back of the field through the early stages, was just getting rolling and he finished with a flourish down the middle of the track to claim a one-length victory.

Pyledriver takes home £415,486 for runner-up spot and Dwyer was pleased enough, but felt the winner was just too good. He said: “I'm really pleased, it was a good run but I think the winner is very good.” Moreira was thrilled to claim the contest again and said: “I had a smooth run, going to the fence and saving ground. I just made sure I got into the clear and I know he’s a very strong horse at the finish and there was not a fight. “He has proven to be the best horse today.”