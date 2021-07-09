Racing news: Pyledriver primed for King George bid

Muir, who trains the four-year-old alongside Chris Grassick, reports the stable star to have done everything right since winning his epic battle with Al Aasy in the Coronation Cup at Epsom.

Pyledriver dug deep at Epsom last month to get the verdict by a neck and win his first Group One race.

“He’s in really good shape. He’s done everything we’ve asked of him,” said his Lambourn trainer.

“He’s never missed a beat – so a fortnight Saturday he goes to Ascot for the King George.”