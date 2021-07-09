Sporting Life
Pyledriver and Martin Dwyer has the measure of Al Aasy
Pyledriver and Martin Dwyer has the measure of Al Aasy

Racing news: Pyledriver primed for King George bid

By Sporting Life
12:03 · FRI July 09, 2021

William Muir is delighted with Pyledriver’s preparation for this month’s King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot.

Muir, who trains the four-year-old alongside Chris Grassick, reports the stable star to have done everything right since winning his epic battle with Al Aasy in the Coronation Cup at Epsom.

Pyledriver dug deep at Epsom last month to get the verdict by a neck and win his first Group One race.

“He’s in really good shape. He’s done everything we’ve asked of him,” said his Lambourn trainer.

“He’s never missed a beat – so a fortnight Saturday he goes to Ascot for the King George.”

