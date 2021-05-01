Coronation Cup preview: Pyledriver on target

The colt was seen for the first time this season when finishing second behind Sir Ron Priestley in the Group Two Jockey Club Stakes at Newmarket on May 1, a race intended to prepare him for his long-term Epsom target.

The Coronation Cup has been on Pyledriver’s agenda since his successful three-year-old campaign, during which he enjoyed two Group Two triumphs in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot and Great Voltigeur at York.

A Group One victory is now the chief goal for Muir, who trains in partnership Grassick and reports the stable star in fine fettle.

“Everything’s gone to plan – his work’s been great,” he said. “He’s on target to go where we’ve said – right from day one, we’ve said that was his target, so he’ll go to Epsom a week on Friday.”