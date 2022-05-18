The son of Harbour Watch gave the training duo of Muir and Chris Grassick a first Group One victory when he gamely held off Al Aasy in the 12-furlong contest in 2021, but a mid-season injury saw him sidelined until winning the Churchill Stakes at Lingfield in November before embarking on a world tour during the winter.

He was denied by just a length in the Hong Kong Vase in December and despite a disappointing trip to Saudi Arabia in January, was back to his best when brave in defeat in the Dubai Sheema Classic, beaten a length in fourth following a less than ideal passage in the closing stages.

Muir is now building the five-year-old towards a return on home soil and could not be happier with the signs he is seeing from the six-time winner.

“He’s in good form, he went to Newbury (to work) on Sunday and I was as happy as I could be. I was delighted with it because he has had a break and he has come back and just shown he is exactly where he was before his other races all through the winter,” said Muir.