Pyledriver targets Juddmonte International and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

William Muir is happy with Pyledriver's recovery from the setback that ruled him out of a tilt at the King George as he prepares his stable star for tilts at the Juddmonte International and Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

The four-year-old provided his trainer William Muir (and this season's training partner Chris Grassick) with a first Group One success with a gritty victory in the Coronation Cup at Epsom in June. He subsequently impressed with his work and had connections excited about running in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot only for a minor setback to rule him out of the historic race. "If you said he was a little bit lame on Saturday morning, he was nearly sound on Sunday," the veteran Lambourn handler told Sporting Life ambassador Oli Bell. "He's been great. He had a few days where he gave me a bit of a worry. "We thought initially it was groin area and then your mind goes overtime. He's fine, been cantering back for about 10 days and ready to do a piece of work over the next week. Looks fantastic in himself, you wouldn't know he'd had a setback. It was so disappointing. "He done a piece on the grass and he was super, just like before we went to Epsom, just a nice piece of work and he came back bouncing. Then they rung me and said he's not quite right. "There's so much future in front of this horse, he's a horse that's just got stronger and it's not worth taking the chance."

Pyledriver is set to return to the scene of one his standout performances having won the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York last season from a field that included subsequent Group One winners Subjectivist and Mogul, despite carrying a penalty. "He's won hands and heels which is quite amazing but he is talented," remarked Muir. "I've been training for a long time, we've had good horses, but when he won (at Epsom) it was like this is what we do it for. We've had a lot of good horses but he's very, very special. Chris (Grassick) has joined us this year and it's great for him. "He's done brilliant, we always felt he was going to do well. Last year was just fantastic. The owners have been brilliant, they've been behind me every step of the way." The setback prior to Ascot was the first hiccup that Pyledriver has had but the son of Harbour Watch is now back on track for his scheduled return to the Knavesmire for the Juddmonte International which will see him dropping back in trip for the first time since Champions Day at Ascot last October. "He'll be back in fast work next Tuesday and then two bits of work and he'll probably be bang on; he wouldn't have lost fitness in those two days, so we'll be back on target. "I believe he's got enough speed for a mile and a quarter, of course I'd prefer it to be a mile and a half, but we had a choice. Do we go to the Juddmonte which is a great race for fabulous money or do we go for the September Stakes? "We're looking at the Arc, we're going for there and then the Arc and so we said if all's well and he gets there, and we're absolutely a hundred per cent he'll go there." Pyledriver did contest the St Leger in his Classic season, finishing a little over a length off the winner, Galileo Chrome, in third but Muir has no doubt about his charge's optimum trip. "A mile and a half is his trip. I dropped him down for the Champion Stakes but I don't think it was the trip that beat him, I think he'd had enough for the season. I'd run him quite hard from June until the end. "I don't think he stays a mile and six. If we'd ridden him different in the Leger and I'd have said to Martin sit at the back and wait and produce him on the line, he may have been a lot, lot closer because that was his class (that got him into it). He was running on empty for the last furlong and a half."