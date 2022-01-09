The five-year-old was last seen contesting the Group One Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin in December, a race in which he was beaten only a length by prior winner and favourite Glory Vase.

Trainer William Muir, who holds a joint licence with Chris Grassick, reported the horse to be in fine fettle following his exertions and a busy winter was pencilled in as the son of Harbour Watch missed a good portion of his summer campaign due to a minor groin injury.

Now the Saudi Cup plan is coming to fruition as the promise of more overseas riches beckons, with the Sheema Classic at the Dubai World Cup meeting the next intended port of call after Pyledriver’s bid for the world’s richest race.

“It was always our next step because he had all of last summer off and had a break, but it wasn’t like he was in his box and doing nothing,” said Muir.

“We couldn’t get him right for the Juddmonte International, so we gave him a break to bring him back for Hong Kong, then Saudi and Dubai.

“He lost a wee bit of weight coming home (from Hong Kong) but he’s put it on – and more – he’s not stopped or just been moseying around, he’s been doing two canters.

“He is thriving from going out and getting the sunshine and coming home, he’s absolutely thriving and he’s in really, really good shape.”