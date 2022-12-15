The son of Harbour Watch will officially turn six in a matter of weeks, but Muir is confident the fire still burns bright ahead of planned comeback in the new year.

But a subsequent injury ruled out an intended appearance in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and he also missed out on potential trips to the Breeders’ Cup, Japan and Hong Kong.

William Muir and Chris Grassick’s stable star provided one of the most popular results of the summer when beating the likes of Torquator Tasso, Mishriff and Westover to lift the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in July.

He said: “He’s back on track now and we’re starting to get him ready for his Sheema Classic run. He started cantering back last week, he’s moving beautifully and looks a million dollars.

“It’s quite exciting to see him back up on the gallop as you know you’ve got another good one out there. He looks fantastic.

“I was gutted to miss those big races, but we had to do what was right for him and in the end we found he had something deep seated in his foot, which has now come out and everything is fine.”

Whether Pyledriver runs before heading to Dubai remains to be seen, but Muir is considering a couple of all-weather options.

“There’s a possibility we could run in the Winter Derby Trial or the Winter Derby, depending how he comes. I wouldn’t set that in stone, but it’s in the back of my mind,” Muir added.

“I know the Lingfield races are a mile and a quarter, but if he ran in one of those it wouldn’t be the be all and end all – it would be more of a prep run before he goes to Dubai.”

The Lambourn handler feels he has a score to settle at Meydan after Pyledriver finished a luckless fourth, beaten only a length in this year’s Sheema Classic under Frankie Dettori.

He said: “Frankie came back in and said ‘we got trapped, it’s cost you two lengths and he was beaten a length – you do the maths!’.

“He looks absolutely fabulous, so hopefully we’ll get another crack at it.”