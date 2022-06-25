Purplepay has run just twice for the Newmarket handler since switching from Cedric Rossi’s Marseille stable, having been being bought by Lael Stables for €2million at the Arqana December foals and mares sale.

A close third to Angel Bleu on her final start for Rossi in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud in October, the daughter of French Group One winner Zarak was beaten seven lengths when sixth to Homeless Songs in the Irish 1,000 Guineas on her stable debut following a seven-month break.

She backed up that impressive outing with a resounding success in the Group Two Prix de Sandringham at Chantilly three weeks ago.

Haggas has been pleased with her recent work and says big-race jockey Tom Marquand thinks she will handle her first try over 10 furlongs.

“She has done nothing wrong since we have had her,” said Haggas.

“She is a charming filly. It is obviously her first time at the trip. Tom is quite keen that she tries it.

“I hope she will handle the trip, but you never quite know until you try. They way she ran over a mile as a two-year-old suggests she will be fine at a mile and a quarter.

“She ran a great race in the Irish 1,000 Guineas on her return and we were very pleased with that.”

Haggas also saddles My Astra, a daughter of Lope De Vega, who has won three of her four outings on turf, including an eyecatching 12-length success on her last start in the 10-furlong Listed Rothesay Stakes at Ayr last month.

Haggas added: “We had her in at Newcastle on Friday, but we always wanted to run her on grass.

“We just were not sure about the weather, but rain is forecast.

“So we plumped for the Curragh. She is up in class and she has only won a Listed race, but she is very well and we hope she will run well.”