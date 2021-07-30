Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet update

We've news of the Sky Bet and Paddy Power market movers for this afternoon with Art Power being backed to beat Battaash.
13.50 - Green Book 17/2 from 11/1
14.25 - Tactical 10/1 from 14/1
15.00 - Acquitted 9/1 from 16/1
15.35 - Art Power 9/2 from 15/2
16.10 - Passion And Glory 11/4 from 7/2
16.45 - Maybury 7/1 from 10/1
17.20 - Ziggy 5/1 form 13/2
13.50 Just Hubert 7 from 15/2
14.25 Baaeed 4/7f from 4/6f
15.35 Art Power 5 from 6 & Suesa 9 from 12
Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Punters are taking on Battaash in the King George Stakes as he bids to complete a remarkable five timer with both Art Power, who is clearly good enough to score at this level after not being beaten far in both the Diamond Jubilee Stakes and July Cup, and Suesa who disappointed in the Commonwealth Cup, but exhibited plenty of natural speed when scoring at Chantilly four times in succession before that.”
16.10 Without A Fight 10 from 12