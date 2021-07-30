Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet update

Paddy Power

13.50 Just Hubert 7 from 15/2

14.25 Baaeed 4/7f from 4/6f

15.35 Art Power 5 from 6 & Suesa 9 from 12

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Punters are taking on Battaash in the King George Stakes as he bids to complete a remarkable five timer with both Art Power, who is clearly good enough to score at this level after not being beaten far in both the Diamond Jubilee Stakes and July Cup, and Suesa who disappointed in the Commonwealth Cup, but exhibited plenty of natural speed when scoring at Chantilly four times in succession before that.”

16.10 Without A Fight 10 from 12