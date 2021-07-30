Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Battaash - the centre of attention
Battaash - the centre of attention

Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet update

By Sporting Life
12:16 · FRI July 30, 2021

We've news of the Sky Bet and Paddy Power market movers for this afternoon with Art Power being backed to beat Battaash.

Sky Bet

13.50 - Green Book 17/2 from 11/1

14.25 - Tactical 10/1 from 14/1

15.00 - Acquitted 9/1 from 16/1

15.35 - Art Power 9/2 from 15/2

16.10 - Passion And Glory 11/4 from 7/2

16.45 - Maybury 7/1 from 10/1

17.20 - Ziggy 5/1 form 13/2

JOCKEYBOX with Oisin Murphy and Oli Bell

Paddy Power

13.50 Just Hubert 7 from 15/2

14.25 Baaeed 4/7f from 4/6f

15.35 Art Power 5 from 6 & Suesa 9 from 12

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Punters are taking on Battaash in the King George Stakes as he bids to complete a remarkable five timer with both Art Power, who is clearly good enough to score at this level after not being beaten far in both the Diamond Jubilee Stakes and July Cup, and Suesa who disappointed in the Commonwealth Cup, but exhibited plenty of natural speed when scoring at Chantilly four times in succession before that.”

16.10 Without A Fight 10 from 12

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING