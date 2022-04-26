Patrick Mullins is looking forward to riding Facile Vega at Punchestown on Wednesday where he feels the danger to the Weatherbys Champion Bumper winner is a stablemate.
Speaking on this week’s Sporting Life Racing Podcast he said: “I’m really looking forward to getting back on Facile. Obviously his mother made a habit of winning at Cheltenham then Punchestown so hopefully he can continue following in her hoofprints.
“He’s come out of the last race very well. Dave Porter who looks after him and rides him out is very happy with him so there’s no reason to think he can’t reproduce the form from Cheltenham.
“Obviously American Mike reopposes but it looked at Cheltenham like we had an extra gear than him on heavy ground and I’d like to think conditions at Punchestown will play more to our strengths than American Mike but I could be wrong.
“That’s what my gut tells me though but Redemption Day wasn’t suited by the heavy ground at Cheltenham, he’s quite a small, slight, type. On this nice ground I wouldn’t forget about him. You can always forgive a horse one bad run and I think he might be overpriced.”