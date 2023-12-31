Punchestown Sunday review and free video replays

Good Heart is a hit

Storm Heart got his new career for Willie Mullins off to the perfect start when running out a wide margin winner of the Tote.ie 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle.

Sent off the 2/5 favourite victory was not unexpected but the manner of the French import's 22-length success prompted bookmakers to cut Storm Heart from 33/1 to as short as 8/1 for the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March; Sky Bet quoted 12/1 in the race's aftermath with Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power 2 points shorter.

Winning jockey Paul Townend told Racing TV: "He was running to a level on the flat in France and his work had been nice but a few of them had not shown what they were doing at home so this lad was a pleasant surprise and he stays well.

"A couple of times (he lengthened when asked), down the straight there, took on the last well. He got a fright at one of the hurdles down the back but was brave enough to take on the next couple well, albeit a little high, and he's professional.

"I hope so (he'll improve) and that will be exciting."