Punchestown Sunday review and free video replays

A review of the pick of the action from Sunday's meeting at Punchestown where Willie Mullins unleashed a potentially smart juvenile.
Storm Heart got his new career for Willie Mullins off to the perfect start when running out a wide margin winner of the Tote.ie 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle.
Sent off the 2/5 favourite victory was not unexpected but the manner of the French import's 22-length success prompted bookmakers to cut Storm Heart from 33/1 to as short as 8/1 for the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March; Sky Bet quoted 12/1 in the race's aftermath with Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power 2 points shorter.
Winning jockey Paul Townend told Racing TV: "He was running to a level on the flat in France and his work had been nice but a few of them had not shown what they were doing at home so this lad was a pleasant surprise and he stays well.
"A couple of times (he lengthened when asked), down the straight there, took on the last well. He got a fright at one of the hurdles down the back but was brave enough to take on the next couple well, albeit a little high, and he's professional.
"I hope so (he'll improve) and that will be exciting."
There was a minor surprise in the opening Download The New Tote App Beginners Chase with Three Card Brag (4/11 favourite) no match for old rival Monty's Star (9/4), trained by Henry De Bromhead.
The Gordon Elliott-trained market leader had finished one place and two and a half lengths in front of his rival when the duo filled the places behind Corbetts Cross at Fairyhouse at the start of the month but Monty's Star comfortably reversed the form on this step up to three miles.
Victory did not come as a surprise to connections with Rachael Blackmore saying: "I was hoping so (that he'd reverse the form).
"The step up in trip was probably going to suit both horses but our lad was having his first run the last day so natural improvement from that, we were hopeful he would; it was a very good run.
"He's got a lot of ability, he's tough, he's a good attitude and he jumps really well."
Three Card Brag's connections again had to settle for minor honours in the following Tote, Never Beaten By SP Handicap Chase as Where It All Began could finish only third, some 10 lengths behind Clonmeen (4/1) and Kings Halo who fought out a thrilling finish with the former prevailing by a head for William Murphy and Simon Torrens.
