Punchestown’s feature John Durkan Memorial Chase meeting on Sunday has been cancelled.

Officials had called an inspection for midday on Saturday to assess conditions ahead of the big fixture, which was set to see the return to action of Willie Mullins’ exciting Galopin Des Champs. However, by 10.30am clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan was in a position to be able to make an early call, with the course covered in snow and a deep frost forecast overnight. There is, though, every hope the meeting can be rescheduled but given the next few days are due to be similar weather-wise, it will not be in the “coming days”.

