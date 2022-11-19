“I think sitting on him, it felt like he’s filled out as well and hopefully this will be his year. He did everything I wanted him to.

“It was nice to have another horse there as we were able to get a lead, be upsides and jump in front. He learned a lot more today and I just love the way he was looking for the next fence and wanted to take it on.

“He had a blow and will come on from it.

Townend said: “He showed a lovely attitude towards fences. When I caught up with the horse in front and we faced down the back, he latched on and took on his fences really well.

Switched to fences, the 1/5 favourite delighted jockey Paul Townend in coming home a nine-and-a-half-length winner over 50/1 shot Willywampus, with the race losing some of its sparkle as classy hurdler Journey With Me was ruled out due to unsuitable ground.

Willie Mullins’ charge was one of the leading lights in the bumper ranks in the 2020-21 season, chasing home Sir Gerhard at Cheltenham before landing Grade One glory at the Punchestown Festival, but he proved disappointing over hurdles last term, winning only once in five starts.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The Oak Lodge Landscapes Craddockstown Novice Chase was the feature event on the card and the Grade Two honours went the way of Midnight Run.

Trained by Joseph O’Brien and ridden by Bryan Cooper, Midnight Run was sent off a 7/4 chance after three podium finishes so far this term. But he made no mistake this time, powering home by nine lengths to open his chasing account.

O’Brien said: “In fairness, he always turns up and runs his race. He deserved to get his head in front and it’s great to win a Graded race with him.

“Bryan said it was as good as he ever felt him jumping as he has been inclined to make an odd mistake. I thought he gave him a great ride and used his experience.

“He can mix it between Graded races and nice handicaps like the Dan Moore wherever the ground isn’t heavy.”

Queens Brook justified 8/15 favouritism as she headlined a four-timer for Gordon Elliott and hat-trick for rider Jack Kennedy in the Listed Frontline Security Grabel Mares Hurdle.

Second in the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham back in March, Queens Brook was well in control turning for home and Kennedy just had to keep her up to her work to see off Heaven Help Us by six lengths, with a further 11 lengths back to Copper Nation in third.

Elliott said: “I was happy with her and thought it was a good performance. I can’t get her fit and you can see the size of her again today. We’re kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place not being fit and she probably wants further.

“I said to Jack that we have to make use of her and hopefully her class comes out. I’d say the last day (in Limerick) the ground was horrible.

“She’ll only have one or two more runs between now and Cheltenham.”

Elliott and Kennedy had earlier been on the mark with Absolute Notions (11/8 favourite) in the O’Connor Heating & Plumbing Supporting Longford GAA Maiden Hurdle.

A €370,000 purchase after winning his bumper debut at this track in April, Absolute Notions came home three and three-quarter lengths clear.

The trainer added: “Jack said he had a bit of a blow at the second last and he showed a very good attitude from the last to the line. I was happy with him.

“He doesn’t show a thing at home, he’s very laid-back. When you take him away he shows a little bit more but not much.

“Looking at that I’d say that distance is a bare minimum. I’d imagine the further he goes the better he goes.”

Elliott and Kennedy also struck with Jungle Prose (11/4 favourite) in the Conway Piling Handicap Hurdle, with the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham a possible long-term target.

The trainer said: “I don’t know where we are going to go now but she’s going the right way. Jack said the further she went the better she got.

“We’ll probably have to look at qualifying her for the Pertemps. There aren’t too many other roads to go.”

The Jamie Codd-ridden Caldwell Potter (13/8) made it four for Elliott in the closing Irish Mirror (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race.