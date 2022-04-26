Punchestown review: Energumene the ace

A review from Punchestown on day one of the 2022 Festival as Cheltenham Festival winner Energumene followed up in the Champion Chase at Punchestown.

Smooth success for Energumene Energumene provided trainer Willie Mullins and rider Paul Townend with their first winner at the 2022 Punchestown Festival when getting the better of stablemate Chacun Pour Soi in the William Hill Champion Chase. Chacun Pour Soi, an impressive winner of last year's race, again attempted to make all, but he was unable to repel the challenge of 4/7 favourite Energumene, who kept on strongly to win by eight and a half lengths. Energumene had won the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival by the same margin on his previous start and has now won seven of his eight starts over fences, with his one defeat coming against Shishkin in a thrilling edition of the Clarence House Chase at Ascot in January.

Potter sinks his Champion Novice rivals Mighty Potter claimed a surprise victory in the Bective Stud Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown. A field of five runners went to post for the first Grade One of this year’s Festival, with much of the pre-race focus on the Willie Mullins-trained pair of Sir Gerhard and and Dysart Dynamo. Sir Gerhard was the 4/7 favourite to supplement success in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, with stablemate Dysart Dynamo (13/8) – a faller in the Supreme – widely considered his biggest threat. Dysart Dynamo adopted his customary front-running role from flag-fall, with Sir Gerhard and Mighty Potter always his nearest pursuers. The latter was pulled up in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, but raced with far more enthusiasm on this occasion, with Jack Kennedy doing a good job of keeping Sir Gerhard and Paul Townend in a pocket. The gap came for Sir Gerhard before the home turn, but he was unable to keep tabs on 20/1 shot Mighty Potter, who fiddled his way over the final flight to seal a four-length verdict.

