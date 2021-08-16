Cape Gentleman completed the full set when cruising to victory in the Watch Racing Free Online At Ladbrokes Beginners Chase at Punchestown.

A useful performer on the Flat where he has a rating of 101, he was a Grade Two winner over hurdles in the Dovecote at Kempton last season and added a victory over fences at the first attempt. He looked to face a stiff task on paper up against Henry de Bromhead’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle runner-up Ballyadam, but he took a heavy fall at the very first fence. That left Brian Hayes with the task of just negotiating the rest of the obstacles and bar a brief scare at the second-last the 7/4 second-favourite cruised home.

“It’s a great start and I couldn’t ask for any more,” said trainer Emmet Mullins. “He had a good round of jumping, a little novicey mistake at the second-last but hopefully he should learn from that and it’ll stand to him going forward. “It’s good to see he took to fences and he could be an exciting novice going forward for the rest of the season. “I haven’t thought of any future plans, but he’s a high-quality horse and we’ll be looking at all the graded options anyway. “He won his maiden hurdle on proper heavy ground here during the winter, but if we have options we’ll definitely be picking better ground.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!