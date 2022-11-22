Having made a successful start to his campaign over hurdles at Thurles, the seven-year-old was among the market principals for Cheltenham’s first major handicap of the season.

But while Mouse Morris’ Irish raider did battle his way to the lead approaching the final fence, he was ultimately unable to resist the challenge of Jamie Snowden’s Ga Law, with three-quarters of a length separating the pair at the line.

With a return to Cheltenham for the December Gold Cup not on the agenda, French Dynamite – who now has a lofty rating of 151 – may test the water in Grade One company.