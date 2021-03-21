Punchestown Festival: Flooring Porter set to run

Flooring Porter made all to dominate the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle, while Vanillier was an emphatic winner of the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

There are similar races for the pair at the County Kildare track’s big meeting at the end of April.

“The horses have come back good. The plan is Punchestown for both Flooring Porter and Vanillier,” said Cromwell.

“There’s the three-mile novice and the three-mile stayers’. They are the obvious races for them. They’ve come out of Cheltenham good, so that’s the plan. It was fantastic.”