Timeform's Graeme North assesses the Punchestown Festival from a timefigure perspective while he's had an eye on the Flat action in France as well.

Punchestown saves the day With the best card last week domestically on the Flat disappointingly abandoned because of false patches of ground after a short spell of rain it’s just as well there was some good jumps action at Punchestown to get my teeth stuck into for this week’s column, though for those readers who prefer the Flat I’ll cover last weekend’s good action in France too. With soft or heavy still prevalent at many Flat tracks, it’s hard to believe the Guineas is only a few days away but hopefully, both the weather and underfoot conditions will have improved by then and not before time, too, after a chillier April than normal. There was plenty of negative comment – what’s new? – doing the rounds on social media regarding last week’s Punchestown Festival, largely focussing on how uncompetitive the fare was or that the meeting needed culling by a day or two, but I found it an enjoyable feast even if some of the outcomes were rather predictable. Highlights on the first of five days were provided by Energumene in the William Hill Champion Chase and Facile Vega in the KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle. The former ran a 168 timefigure (some way below his best) when getting the better of a revived Chacun Pour Soi, clearly happier back at well-run two miles for the first time since finishing second to Energumene in this race twelve months ago, but Facile Vega ran a career best 158 when making short work of his stable-companion Il Etait Temps who had finished three places behind him in the Supreme. Whatever you might have made of the shortcomings of the opposition – mostly provided by his stable-companions as in so many of the Grade 1s during the week – Facile Vega’s performance on the clock suggested the absent Marine Nationale would have had to take his form to a new level to have confirmed the form from the Supreme. What a race that would have been! Wednesday’s feature, the Ladbrokes Champion Chase Gold Cup, was enlivened by the presence of the Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame, a rare Punchestown runner for Paul Nicholls who was crowned champion jumps trainer at Sandown later in the week, and though he jumped the last marginally in front he couldn’t quite hold off either Galopin Des Champs or Fastorslow with the latter coming home particularly strongly to cause something of a surprise. Shock wins in this race aren’t entirely uncommon – Carlingford Lough and Follow The Plan spring to mind – but I’m not sure Fastorslow has been given quite the credit he deserves for all a winning 137 timefigure indicates the form has the potential to be a bit muddling. Sure, both the first two had hard races at Cheltenham, and the shorter distance on livelier ground than at Cheltenham appeared a negative for the Gold Cup winner, but the winner had a tough race at Cheltenham too when second only to Corach Rambler in the Ultima off a mark of 150 conceding the winner 4lb and the enormity of that task was made evident by the winner in the Grand National where he jumped the last still on the bridle. The Ultima was Fastorslow’s first run over three miles so he’s still very much unexposed at the Gold Cup trip, and still only seven, I won’t be underestimating him at the highest level. None of the other timefigures on the day were high. Gaelic Warrior had far too much speed for Albert Bartlett runner-up Affordale Fury in the Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle (timefigure just 118) while Albert Bartlett third Sandor Clegane made the most of an easier task than of late in the final of the Auction Hurdle series, scoring in a 131 timefigure.

Fab threat to Energumene Pride of place on the timefigure front on Thursday went to El Fabiolo. A 168 timefigure - achieved easily too - in the Barberstown Castle is just 1lb shy of the figure he posted in the Arkle underlining that he’s a top-class novice well up to taking on Energumene next year, an opinion backed up by Arkle runner-up Jonbon’s defeat of Captain Guinness and Greaneteen in a 162 timefigure in the bet365 Celebration Chase at Sandown later in the week. The other Grade 1 on the card, the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle, went to Klassical Dream in a 138 timefigure. The race was a messy one as the timefigure suggests, and the form looks a little bit weak to my eye with Stayers’ Hurdle winner Sire du Berlais not seen to best advantage. Champion Hurdle runner-up State Man had no Constitution Hill to contend with in the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle on Friday and didn’t need to be at his best to see off Vauban in a 140 timefigure. Impaire Et Passe returned the same figure in the Champion Novice Hurdle without impressing with the manner of his victory, leaving stable-companion Kilcruit to post the fastest timefigure of the day (159, a career best) dropped into a handicap for the first time and clearly rejuvenated by having a tongue strap left off. A winning time as well as a faster sectional from three out than Impervious managed later is testament to what he achieved, and he shouldn’t be underestimated back in open company next season. The final day saw Echoes In Rain post a 146 when reversing Cheltenham Mares’ Hurdle form easily with Love Envoi. The quickening ground might not have been suitable for the latter but having Paul Townend back in the saddle and being kept closer to the principals than she had been at Cheltenham enabled Echoes In Rain to finally deliver the sort of imperious performance she’d been promising all season. Lossiemouth ran a much faster sectional from three out but a slower timefigure (125) when winning the Champion Four-Year-Old Hurdle. She’ll reportedly be trained for the Mares’ Hurdle next year but my money at this stage would be on Echoes In Rain in that particular match-up.