Tony McFadden highlights three things we learned from the Punchestown Festival.

Welcome talent entering Champion Hurdle division Honeysuckle extended her unbeaten run over hurdles to 16 with a straightforward success at Punchestown on Friday - in front of a record crowd which, in part, is testament to her star quality - and connections will have their sights set on Altior's record of 19 wins in a row. Honeysuckle's complete dominance of the division has seen her rack up 12 Grade 1s, including two Champion Hurdles at Cheltenham and another two at Punchestown, but she will probably need to be as good as ever - possibly better than ever - if she is to fend off a few up-and-comers next season. Constitution Hill, who with a rating of 177p is the highest-rated novice hurdler in Timeform's experience, is an obvious threat to Honeysuckle's hegemony. But the action at Punchestown last week revealed there are also dangers in Ireland, so the road to Cheltenham may be a challenging one for Honeysuckle. State Man looked a graded horse in a handicap when readily justifying strong support in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and he proved that point at Punchestown, easily landing the Champion Novice Hurdle. Triumph Hurdle winner Vauban - who like State Man is trained by Willie Mullins - also scored comfortably at Grade 1 level at Punchestown, not needing to come off the bridle to brush aside old rival Fil Dor.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Timeform ratings show they still have a long way to go to reach Honeysuckle's level - State Man is rated 153p and Vauban will be on a similar perch after his new figure has been confirmed, while Honeysuckle is rated 165 and receives a 7 lb sex allowance. But it's still very early days for State Man and Vauban and the 'p' attached to their rating is arguably of greater significance than the bare figure - they have been winning with plenty in hand and will improve.

Redemption Day shows why he's held in such high regard Facile Vega's performance at Punchestown - which earned him a Timeform rating of 128 (from 127) - was the best in a bumper since Briar Hill ran away with the 2013 Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival. But we already knew that Facile Vega was an exceptional prospect as he had shown that at Cheltenham. What we didn't know - but had some idea based on the comments coming from the Mullins yard - is that Redemption Day is also incredibly talented.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Facile Vega was a short-price favourite for Cheltenham's Champion Bumper after impressing at the Dublin Racing Festival, but Patrick Mullins, speaking on a Sporting Life podcast, suggested his decision about who to ride was not straightforward. That's because Redemption Day, an easy debut winner at Leopardstown, had been doing some notable work at home. Speaking before Cheltenham, Mullins said: “From what I see at home, Redemption Day can do what Facile Vega can do. Now that doesn’t always equate to the track, but Redemption Day was very impressive at Leopardstown and the form has been franked. “Facile Vega has the form in the book and it’s hard to beat that. He gives you an incredible feel. He’s a big long-striding strong horse and Redemption Day is not, he’s smaller, he’s narrow, he’s very relaxed, you don’t know what’s there until you ask him. “I don’t think the prices reflect what they do at home, anyway.” At Cheltenham Mullins understandably stuck with the form in the book and sided with Facile Vega, who was sent off 15/8 favourite and registered a comfortable success, while 7/1 Redemption Day disappointed and beat home only two finishers. Redemption Day showed at Punchestown, though, why he had been held in such high regard, and he gave his stablemate a real fright, going down by a length and a quarter after travelling as well as any. The fact Redemption Day pulled 14 lengths clear of third-placed American Mike suggests the vibes from the Mullins yard were right all along and they had more than just one extremely bright prospect in the bumper division.

Allaho is remarkably versatile as well as talented We already knew that Allaho, a wide-margin winner of the last two editions of the Ryanair Chase, was capable of producing outstanding performances at around two and a half miles. But the big question ahead of Wednesday's Punchestown Gold Cup was could he replicate that sort of form over three miles?

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The answer was a resounding yes. Allaho, ridden in trademark fashion from the front, was always going powerfully and none of the established stayers ever looked likely to throw down a meaningful challenge. A dominant 14-length success over last year's winner Clan des Obeaux resulted in Allaho's Timeform rating marginally edging up to 179 from 178. Allaho is firmly in the picture when it comes to discussions about the most talented horses in training as only Shishkin (181) and Energumene (180) are ahead of him on Timeform's figures. And, remembering how he also ran to a top-class level when runner-up to Chacun Pour Soi in last season's Punchestown Champion Chase, Allaho is surely also right towards the top of the pile when it comes to the most versatile performers. He would clearly be a fascinating contender for the Cheltenham Gold Cup were he to go down that route, but as he's in the same ownership as reigning champion A Plus Tard (178) - another remarkably versatile and talented performer - a bid for a third Ryanair Chase looks the most likely target.