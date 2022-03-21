The Grade One Irish Daily Mirror Novice Hurdle could be next on the agenda next month for the seven-year-old, having put in good late work to finished third behind The Nice Guy Friday’s Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

“He ran a cracker, he just hit a flat spot at the wrong time and flew home,” said McConnell.

“He’ll go to Punchestown now and we might put cheekpieces on him to see if we can iron out that flat spot.”

Bardenstown Lad might be joined by stablemate Mahler Mission, who was seventh in the Albert Bartlett. A Listed three-mile novice hurdle at Perth is also an option for him.

“He ran a cracker as well. He probably wants the ground a little bit easier,” added the County Meath handler.

“He might go to Punchestown or Perth.”