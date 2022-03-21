Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Bardenstown Lad
Bardenstown Lad

Punchestown Festival target for Bardenstown Lad

By Sporting Life
11:12 · MON March 21, 2022

John McConnell has the Punchestown Festival in mind for Bardenstown Lad following his excellent effort at Cheltenham.

The Grade One Irish Daily Mirror Novice Hurdle could be next on the agenda next month for the seven-year-old, having put in good late work to finished third behind The Nice Guy Friday’s Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

“He ran a cracker, he just hit a flat spot at the wrong time and flew home,” said McConnell.

“He’ll go to Punchestown now and we might put cheekpieces on him to see if we can iron out that flat spot.”

Bardenstown Lad might be joined by stablemate Mahler Mission, who was seventh in the Albert Bartlett. A Listed three-mile novice hurdle at Perth is also an option for him.

“He ran a cracker as well. He probably wants the ground a little bit easier,” added the County Meath handler.

“He might go to Punchestown or Perth.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING