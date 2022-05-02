Highlight of the week? Friday. Highlight of Friday? Hard to tell.

It was probably Honeysuckle, but then, it usually is Honeysuckle, and it was all that went with Honeysuckle too. The crowds, Rachael Blackmore, the weather, the feelgood factor, the buzz. Henry de Bromhead. The sense of anticipation and the fulfilment thereof. There was that little scare, when they jumped the second last flight and raced to the home turn, and Rachael Blackmore had to get low in the saddle to ask Honeysuckle to move up on the outside of the leader Saint Roi. If you stopped the video there, if you didn’t know the characteristics of any of the horses involved, you would have said that the one in front in the green and gold hoops was travelling better than the one in second, and watch out for the one in green and red making progress in behind.

But that’s Honeysuckle for you, and we do know her characteristics. There have been little scares before, like in the 2020 Irish Champion Hurdle, like in the 2020 Hatton’s Grace Hurdle, but that’s all they have been. They have never lasted for longer than a heartbeat, just like on Friday. Then she did her trademark shimmy to the left at the final flight, and she strode away up to the line, nothing in front of her again but green grass. You say unbeaten, you say 16 out of 16, 17 out of 17 if you include her point-to-point, you quote the figures, you see the headlines that say Sweet Sixteen, but you have to sit back and consider it in order to appreciate the magnitude of it all. The great Bula won his first 13 races over hurdles. Before Honeysuckle came along, no horse had won his or her first 14. Altior won his first 14 chases, Frankel won his first (his only) 14 (flat) races. Honeysuckle has now won her first 16 hurdle races, 12 of them at Grade 1 level. Among them three Champion Hurdles, three Irish Champion Hurdles, three Hatton’s Grace Hurdles, and now two Punchestown Champion Hurdles. It is testament to her soundness as well as to her talent, and to the astuteness with which Henry de Bromhead has trained her and managed her career to date. Her only miss was the 2019 Cheltenham Festival, her novice year, when a setback meant that she couldn’t travel in March. She went to Fairyhouse the following month instead and won the Grade 1 mares’ novices’ hurdle. Since then, her career and her performances have been metronomic.

State Man: looks set to go down the Champion Hurdle route

The challengers are assembling, mind you. Chief among them is Constitution Hill of course, and he is obviously hugely exciting. He looked brilliant in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and, while he still has to go a long way if his CV is going to match Honeysuckle’s, he will obviously be a big challenger to Kenny Alexander’s mare if and when they meet. The list of other potential challengers to Honeysuckle’s crown runs deep. At Punchestown on Friday, about 25 minutes after Honeysuckle had left the winner’s enclosure, County Hurdle winner State Man put up an impressive performance in winning the Grade 1 Alanna Homes Novice Hurdle over two and a half miles. And 23 hours after that, Triumph Hurdle winner Vauban won the Champion Four-Year-Olds’ Hurdle in a canter. Sky Bet bet 2/1 Constitution Hill for next year’s Champion Hurdle, 3/1 Honeysuckle, 6/1 Vauban, 8/1 State Man. It's 14/1 and better anything else you want to name, which takes in Sir Gerhard and Jonbon and Pied Piper and El Fabiolo. We’re 10 and a half months away, and already the 2023 Champion Hurdle picture is intriguing. Vauban and State Man were just two of Willie Mullins’ winners at Punchestown. There were 12 more to go with them: three on Tuesday, four on Wednesday, two on Thursday, four on Friday, one on Saturday. Not quite up there with last year’s outlandish 19, but still, a remarkable week for the champion trainer, champion for the 16th time. Among those 14 wins were nine Grade 1s, the same as last year. There are 12 Grade 1 races at the Punchestown Festival, and Willie Mullins won nine of them again.

Vauban wins at Punchestown

It was a continuation of the Willie Mullins theme that ran through the entire season. His 14 wins at Punchestown took his total for the Irish National Hunt season through the 200 barrier. Put that with his 10 winners at the Cheltenham Festival, including a first Champion Chase. The presentations at Punchestown on Saturday on the last day of the season had Willie Mullins all over them. Paul Townend champion jockey again, for the fifth time, Patrick Mullins champion amateur for the 14th time, Jack Foley champion conditional, his lead consolidated by a fine ride on El Barra to win the EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase on Friday. Jody Townend champion lady amateur. Champion owner JP McManus has plenty of horses with Willie Mullins too, and we saw one of them, Capodanno, run out an impressive winner of the Grade 1 three-mile novice chase on Tuesday (replay in full below). He could take a high rank among the top staying chasers next season.

Gordon Elliott had a phenomenal start to the week. The Cullentra horses blitzed Day 1, four winners in the first five races, rat-tat-tat-tat. Mighty Potter proved in winning the Grade 1 Bective Stud Novice Hurdle that his run in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham was all wrong, and the ride that Jack Kennedy gave him was superb. Mighty Potter is only five, and he could be an exciting novice chaser next season is that is the route that connections choose. Those four winners took Gordon Elliott’s career tally to 1999, which is staggering when you consider that, when he sent out Silver Birch to win the Grand National in 2007, he still had to train his first winner in Ireland. His 2000th is just around the corner.

Jack Kennedy celebrates with Mighty Potter

Robbie Power rode Silver Birch to that Grand National victory, and Robbie Power rode Magic Daze to win the two-mile handicap chase on Thursday. After he pulled up, as he circled on the course before even returning to the winner’s enclosure, the rider told Katie Walsh live on RTE that that was it, that after he rode Teahupoo in the Punchestown Champion Hurdle on Friday, he would be hanging up his race-riding boots. The reception that the crowd gave Robbie Power on Friday was part of it all. His weigh room colleagues lined the path from weigh room to parade ring before he went out for his final ride, then doused him with buckets of water afterwards. And Power spoke of the horses: Silver Birch and Bostons Angel and Big Zeb and Jezki and Our Duke and Finian’s Oscar and Chacun Pour Soi. And, of course, Sizing John.

Robbie Power announced his retirement after riding Magic Daze to victory