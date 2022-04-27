Check out our best bet for every race on day two of the Punchestown Festival.

Guiri won this last year and though not in the same kind of form is likely to have been primed for another crack. LIMERICK LACE gets the nod on her handicap debut having won a bumper and scored over hurdles in two visits here. Dads Lad has competed in two major handicaps since completing a double in the autumn while Life In The Park made all for an impressive maiden hurdle success at Tramore. Midnight It Is was also impressive in a Limerick maiden while Francois has been narrowly beaten in two recent handicaps. Outback Flyer makes her handicap debut from a lowly mark after a convincing Wexford maiden success while David Pipe sends the lightly-raced and improving Thanksforthehelp from the UK.

4.15 Connolly's RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Hurdle Series Final SAM'S CHOICE (NAP) deserves a change of fortune and the race conditions give him a chance to reverse recent losses to Glengouly and Freedom To Dream. Gordon Elliott's charge has twice been narrowly beaten by that pair but has a big enough pull at the weights to reverse the form. I A Connect won around here in November and was impeded at an early stage in the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham though Choice Of Words looks a bigger threat. She led for a long way before weakening in the Dawn Run at Cheltenham though it's her three lengths second to the very smart Journey With Me at Naas earlier that points to her chances. 4.45 Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle Jessica Harrington and Willie Mullins share the last six of these. The former is represented by Crosshill, whose only victory to date came over the course and distance back in 2020. The champion trainer has three entries with Paul Townend on board Ganapathi, who disappointed on heavy ground at Cork ten days ago, while Gibraltar needs to do better than on the same track last month. Largy Debut has been highly tried since easily landing a Cork maiden and the winning point-to-pointer should benefit from the step-up in trip. FILS D'OUDAIRIES was chasing at this time a year ago, falling here and at Cheltenham when trained by Joseph O'Brien. She's now with Nicky Henderson and her two narrow defeats in strong handicaps at Ascot and Aintree put her in the driving seat.

5.20 Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle The Nice Guy jumped stickily in the early stages in the Albert Bartlett over this trip at Cheltenham but soon warmed to his task and had plenty in hand of stablemate Minella Cocooner and Bardenstown Lad at the finish with Ramillies and Good Time Jonny well beaten. The runner-up had almost three lengths to spare over Minella Crooner at Leopardstown earlier having won easily over this course and distance in January when Hollow Games was a close third. Bronn is improving and takes on better company but the vote goes to JOURNEY WITH ME, who beat Minella Crooner three lengths at Leopardstown in December and was just on the retreat when falling at the last in the Ballymore at Cheltenham won by Sir Gerhard. 5.55 Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup Clan Des Obeaux had Al Boum Photo just behind in this a year ago with Fakir D'Oudairies 17l further back and the 2019 winner Kemboy well beaten. The winner bounced back to his best at Aintree, when Kemboy was ten lengths away in third, and can reverse King George form with the surprise winner Tornado Flyer. The latter pulled up in the Gold Cup where Minello Indo made a bold bid to retain his crown only to be outpaced in the closing stages by stablemate A Plus Tard. Galvin, who had beaten that winner in the Grade 1 Savills Chase at Leopardstown, was 17l behind at Cheltenham where Al Boum Photo was a further four lengths back. ALLAHO has looked imperious over 2m4f and stays this trip as he showed when a close third to Champ at Cheltenham in 2020. Today's ground conditions should be ideal and he can beat a high-class field. Fakir D'Oudairies has won twice at Grade 1 level since well beaten behind the selection here and at Thurles.

6.30 Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion I.N.H. Flat Race FACILE VEGA and American Mike looked the two main contenders in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham and so it proved, the former coming home almost four lengths clear after leading a furlong out and going clear. The ground was heavy that day and the runner-up, who looked to be going easily throughout and led three furlongs out, should be better suited by today's conditions. Fourth-placed Seabank Bistro only faded inside the final furlong but Viva Devito and Ocean Of Mercy were well beaten. 7.05 OMC Claims Handicap Chase Foxy Jacks won this from 10lb lower a year ago and has performed well in some major handicaps subsequently. His trainer puts up a 7lb claimer so another big run is expected. Willie Mullins has four entries with CIEL DE NEIGE likely to be at the head of the market. He was a long odds-on chance when failing to repel French Dynamite in a Thurles Grade 3 but it will be a surprise if he's not involved here. Rebel Gold was a disappointing favourite on heavy ground at Gowran while Egality Mans, who was well supported at Limerick after an easy Wexford victory, never really got going. Galway Plate winner Royal Rendezvous made a bad mistake in the Topham at Aintree and was well beaten in this a year ago.