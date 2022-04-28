Check out our best bet for every race on day three of the Punchestown Festival.

Colenso looked one to follow when completing a hat-trick in 2019 but hasn't run since though Danny Mullins is a positive booking. Gin Coco was having only his third race when landing a Fontwell maiden in a canter but has to carry top weight here. Fellow UK raider The Grey Falco landed a Haydock handicap in January though this looks much tougher and though Golden Spear is running well he was beaten a long way in this a year ago. Ideal Pal makes a quick reappearance after a comfortable victory at Fairyhouse last week but is 8lb higher while Only Sky scrambled home in a Cork maiden and this is a tough ask for a four-year-old. BROOMFIELD HALL had been running well before making all in a Naas maiden and is taken to make a successful handicap debut even though Hide And Seek won a Tramore maiden by 10 lengths and starts out in handicaps on a lowly mark. 4:15 Pigsback.com Handicap Chase

Henry De Bromhead has five entries and Rachael's presence on course winner Zarkareva suggests he's the stable pick. Mt Leinster is getting better with every run over fences having won easily at Leopardstown then landed a lucrative novices' handicap at Fairyhouse. However, he looked fortunate in the latter event as GRANGE WALK (NAP) came down two out when full of running and can gain compensation. Third-placed Sil Ver Klass looks held but Ben Pauling sends Global Citizen from the UK where he won the Grade 3 Grand Annual at Cheltenham last time when Exit Poll, who didn't enjoy the testing ground and is closely matched with the selection on earlier running at Leopardstown, pulled up. Rebel Gold was engaged in the 7.05 last night.

SINGING BANJO won this last year and Ballybroker Bridge scored in 2019. The former had won earlier in the week, just beating Tuesday's Kildare Hunt winner Vital Island, before beating Michael's Pick just over three lengths in this and has been primed for a repeat. However, this looks a slightly stronger line-up with Shady Operator already successful twice over this banks course though he's never raced over a trip this far. The latter remark also applies to Go Another One but Potters Corner, a regular in the Cheltenham version and a former Welsh National winner, will have no problems staying. Tout Est Permis is comfortably the best handicapped in the race on official ratings and, though it's a long time since he won, he's mainly competed at a much higher level so has to be of interest. 5:25 Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle

KLASSICAL DREAM was having his first attempt at this trip when landing this a year ago where he was always travelling well. He followed up in the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown and, though nowhere near his best the last twice, is taken to get back on the winning trail. Sire Du Berlais pulled up in the Leopardstown event but returned to top form in the Grade 1 Liverpool Hurdle and a repeat of that would see him go close. Paisley Park pays his first visit here and the former champion stayer is still a force to be reckoned with judging by his close third in this year's championship race at Cheltenham. Thedevilscoachman is trying a new trip having beaten Ashdale Bob a head in a Navan Grade 2 over 2m5f.

Midnight It Is was engaged in the 3.40 yesterday. Nicky Henderson sends two with the hat-trick seeking City Chief looking the best on jockey bookings. Maze Runner prefers more cut in the ground but he's gradually dropping to an attractive mark. Macs Charm is on a four-timer but a 12lb rise for last month's Naas victory may halt his progress while A Great View was beaten a long way in this last year though he's won twice around here. Panda Boy beat a huge field at Leopardstown but couldn't handle an 8lb rise on a return visit so the vote goes to SASSY YET CLASSY, a winner here in November who just failed to concede 22lb to the winner in a Grade B handicap at Navan later. 6:35 Barberstown Castle Novice Chase

Willie Mullins has won the last six of these and has four of the seven entries. GENTLEMAN DE MEE took a couple of races to warm up over fences but now looks a high-class prospect after accounting for the odds-on Edwardstone in the Grade 1 Maghull at Aintree. The latter had earlier beaten Gabynako, Blue Lord and Haut En Couleurs in the Arkle at Cheltenham and all three look held on collateral form. Saint Sam, who unseated in the Arkle, had earlier finished four lengths behind Blue Lord at Leopardstown.

Gentleman De Mee soars over the last

Anthony Honeyball sends Lilith from the UK after she landed a similar race at Newbury in a canter. She looks better than stable companion Deja Vue but Rob James' claim is a major plus for HURRICANE GEORGIE, beaten a head by Dolcito in a Fairyhouse Listed contest earlier this month with subsequent winner Clonmoyle a long way behind. Dual hurdles winner Western Zara made a very impressive chasing debut at Clonmel and though that was on heavy ground she'd previously scored over hurdles on this type of going. Minx Tiara had been racing over hurdles before reverting to fences at Limerick where she made all 7:45 JP & M Doyle Celebrating 70 Years In Business