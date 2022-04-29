Check out our best bet for every race on day four of the Punchestown Festival.

Alpha Male won this in 2018 and finished runner-up in 2019 and last year. He was returning from a long break at Down Royal last month and has been primed for another crack. AN DROICHEAD GORM just failed to concede the winner 18lb in a Wexford handicap last summer and was having only his second start between the flags when scoring at Monksgrange last month. He looks the one to beat though Jezarus and Any Time haven't been running badly between the flags and can make their presence felt. Shark Hanlon won this last year but both of his representatives pulled up in points last time. 4:15 EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase

Rightplacerightime is 2lb out of the handicap but was conceding 19lb when narrowly beaten at Fairyhouse a couple of weeks ago. Willie Mullins, who has won five of the last six, has five entries. Fighter Allen made all for an impressive victory on just his third start over fences at Tramore while easy Gowran winner Blue Sari has seen brilliant stablemate Galopin Des Champs disappearing out of view in two recent starts. French Dynamite was also a long way behind that winner at Leopardstown in February but battled on strongly to land a Grade 3 at Thurles last month. Gevrey won well at Fairyhouse but had earlier finished over five lengths behind GABBYS CROSS when Henry De Bromhead's charge won a similar race to this at Naas after which his trainer earmarked this as his target. Lieutenant Command was upsides when unseating two out in the latter event so has to be respected on better terms. Birchdale had a feather weight when landing a Grade A handicap at Leopardstown and will have 10lb extra here but Busselton is a consistent performer at this level who has won around here.

ELIMAY gained her sixth victory in ten starts over fences in the Grade 2 Mares' Chase at Cheltenham though she only had half-a-length to spare over third-placed Scarlet And Dove. The latter looked like winning when leading two out and should be better suited by this track though the winner's battling qualities can see her home again. Her stable companion Dolcita is lightly-raced over fences and just the type for this. She had a head to spare over Hurricane Georgie in a Listed contest at Fairyhouse but the latter was engaged in the 7.10 here last night. Rapid Response beat Scarlet And Dove a neck in the Mares' Handicap here last year when receiving 5lb but hasn't been in the best of form. 5:25 Paddy Power Champion Hurdle

The brilliant HONEYSUCKLE won this a year ago following her Champion Hurdle success and has continued in imperious form, beating former champion and subsequent Aintree Hurdle winner Epante at Cheltenham last month for her 15th consecutive victory under Rules. She had Saint Roi seven lengths in fourth and Adagio a further eight lengths behind at the Festival and is impossible to oppose. Teahupoo, who had Darasso eleven lengths behind at Gowran earlier, didn't run his race and finished last in the Champion Hurdle and is best with plenty of give in the ground. 6:00 Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle

State Man was regarded by many as a banker off a mark of 141 at Cheltenham in the County Hurdle and duly obliged. He's been raised 10lb and is top-rated here for his first attempt at Grade 1 level though faces stronger opposition. Stable companion Kilcruit was put in his place by Constitution Hill in the Sky Bet Spreme Novices' Hurdle but that was no disgrace while Flame Bearer is progressing fast and has won two Grade 2's in recent weeks. Highland Charge is another on the upgrade though he only scrambled home in a Naas Grade 3. THREE STRIPE LIFE looks a viable alternative to the likely favourite as he twice chased home Sir Gerhard in Grade 1 company before landing the Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree over slightly shorter. 6:35 Irish Daily Star Champion Hunters Chase

Solomn Grundy and Dorking Cock are fine hunter-chasers who arrive in winning form but this should be dominated by BILLAWAY and Vaucelet. The former, twice runner-up in the championship race at Cheltenham, finally landed the race last month when coming with a late run to catch Winged Leader. Just touched off in this a year ago he'll make a bold bid to go one better. Vaucelet doesn't quite have his back catalogue and was beaten by Dorking Cock at Down Royal in December. However, he's only seven and is improving fast so should turn the tables and was very impressive at Fairyhouse last time. 7:10 SalesSense International Novice Hurdle

Willie Mullins has four entries though all eyes will be on EL FABIOLO (NAP), who has achieved a mark of 150 after just three starts. A 13 length winner on his debut for Willie Mullins at Tramore, he was elevated to Grade 1 company at Aintree and made Jonbon battle all the way to the line, going down by a neck. Naas maiden winner Bring On The Night couldn't get close to Constitution Hill at Cheltenham but is better than that while Ha D'Or was headed on the line by Flame Bearer at Fairyhouse and a line through the winner puts him in front of Micro Manage in the Mullins pecking order. Winning bumper Da Capo Glory made a spectacular hurdling debut at Gowran coming home 24 lengths clear though that was on heavy ground while Supreme Jet beat a huge field of maidens here by 17 lengths in January. 7:45 Avison Young Flat Race