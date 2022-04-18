Nicky Henderson has confirmed Constitution Hill won't head to Ireland for a clash with Honeysuckle in the Punchestown Champion Hurdle.
Owner Michael Buckley initially floated the idea in the immediate aftermath of his charge's brilliant win in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle and Paddy Power offered a £100,000 bonus should he go there and beat the superstar mare. But connections have opted to put him away for the summer.
The trainer told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "We'd been umming and ahing for a good fortnight now. It was very tempting but we had the horse all prepped up for Cheltenham. Bear in mind he's still a big, quite raw, five-year-old. He's only had three races in his life. His future is so big.
"I think he can be a better horse, more built up and stronger, in a year's time and I'd rather finish on a good note with it all in front of him. There's all the time in the world to meet Honeysuckle and hopefully it will be in March.
"Constitution Hill will definitely stay over hurdles. He can have a proper campaign next season but to go over there and do this against what is undoubtedly a very, very good mare wasn't something in his interest or to his benefit.
"I think a nice field and a summer out is going to be of more benefit and build up his frame a little more so we have a more mature and stronger horse next year. So we've reluctantly declined all the temptations.
"It is possible Epatante will run, though. She's going to go over there. There is a mares' two-and-a-half mile hurdle and Marie's Rock will run in that, while Epatante might go either way yet."