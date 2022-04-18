Owner Michael Buckley initially floated the idea in the immediate aftermath of his charge's brilliant win in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle and Paddy Power offered a £100,000 bonus should he go there and beat the superstar mare. But connections have opted to put him away for the summer.

The trainer told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "We'd been umming and ahing for a good fortnight now. It was very tempting but we had the horse all prepped up for Cheltenham. Bear in mind he's still a big, quite raw, five-year-old. He's only had three races in his life. His future is so big.

"I think he can be a better horse, more built up and stronger, in a year's time and I'd rather finish on a good note with it all in front of him. There's all the time in the world to meet Honeysuckle and hopefully it will be in March.