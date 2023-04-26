Check out our man's two best bets for the second day of the Punchestown Festival.

Punchestown betting tips: Wednesday April 26 1pt win Tag Man in 4.45 Punchestown at 7/2 (Paddy Power, bet365) 1pt win Affordale Fury in 5.20 Punchestown at 11/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It was the Willie Mullins show at Punchestown yesterday, as was widely anticipated, although the extent of the champion trainer’s domination may have even surpassed general expectations. The first four in the Champion Chase, the first two in the Champion Novice Hurdle, the first three in the handicap hurdle. Then he sent out two runners in the Goffs Defender Bumper, and they finished first and second. It was left to Emmet Mullins to break his uncle’s stranglehold on the Grade 1 races, as he sent out Feronily to spring a mild surprise in the Champion Novice Chase. It was a victory that flew in the face of convention, as Emmet Mullins often does, even if it wasn’t hugely surprising to some. A first Grade 1 victory for the trainer, and for owner Paul Byrne and rider Donagh Meyler. It's not easy to oppose Willie Mullins’ sole representative in the Ladbrokes Gold Cup today either, the feature race of the day and of the week. History tells you that it’s not easy to win the three Gold Cups, the Irish Gold Cup, the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Punchestown Gold Cup. Sizing John is the only horse who has completed the treble since the inauguration of the Punchestown Gold Cup in its current guise in 1999. But Galopin Des Champs could join Sizing John as a treble-completer today. He is the outstanding staying chaser at present, he has never been beaten when he has completed over fences, and he was brilliant last month in winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup under a widely and justifiably acclaimed ride by Paul Townend. He had to have had a hard race there, and that is obviously a worry that is in the back of your mind in the context of today’s race, but it is probable that Audrey Turley’s horse could under-perform at least a little today and still win.

It is great the Bravemansgame is coming over to take him on again, but it is difficult to see how Paul Nicholls’ horse will bridge the seven lengths by which Galopin Des Champs beat him at Cheltenham. And he had a hard race too. You can see Envoi Allen running a big race, Henry de Bromhead’s horse was very good in winning the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham, and three miles around Punchestown should suit him well. He could be the one to chase Galopin Des Champs home. Willie Mullins supplies the warm favourite for the Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle too in Gaelic Warrior. He is obviously a classy horse, he won his first three races this season before going to Cheltenham last month and finishing second to his stable companion Impaire Et Passe in the Ballymore Hurdle. He should be happier going right-handed today than he was going left at Cheltenham, and he is a worthy favourite, but he is short, and he still has to prove his stamina for three miles. By contrast, AFFORDABLE FURY’s stamina is assured. Noel Meade’s horse won his maiden hurdle over two miles and six furlongs on soft ground up Galway’s hill in October, and he put up the best performance of his life in finishing second in the Albert Bartlett Hurdle at Cheltenham on his first attempt at three miles under Rules.

He was a big price that day, but he travelled well through his race for Sam Ewing towards the inside, and he kept on well all the way to the line to get to within a length of the winner Stay Away Fay, who made all the running. The Albert Bartlett Hurdle is a good pointer to this race, with two of the last three winners of this race, Minella Indo and The Nice Guy, arriving at Punchestown on the back of victory in the Albert Bartlett. Affordale Fury has always been highly regarded, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him running a big race today. Earlier in the day, TAG MAN could be the answer to the Louis Fitzgerald Hurdle. Henry de Bromhead’s horse sprang a surprise when he won a bumper at last year’s Punchestown Festival, keeping on well to get the better of Sir Argus, with subsequent winners behind, including Monbeg Park and Music Drive and Joyeux Machin, who are all now rated in the high 120s or 130s. Tag Man hasn’t won over hurdles yet, but he ran well on his hurdling debut at Naas in November when he finished fourth in the two-mile maiden hurdle that recent Grade 1 winner Ashroe Diamond won. He stepped forward from that next time when he stepped up to two and a half miles and finished second in a maiden hurdle at Leopardstown’s Christmas Festival behind another subsequent Grade 1 winner in Good Land.