Check out our man's two best bets for the third day of the Punchestown Festival.
1pt e.w Meet And Greet in the 5.25 Punchestown at 25/1 (Bet365) or 20/1 (General)
1pt e.w Walking On Air in the 6.00 Punchestown at 7/1 (William Hill) or 13/2 (Bet365) or 6/1 (General)
Sire Du Berlais is a remarkable racehorse. He had no business winning the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham according to the stats and according to the market, and yet he did. He stayed on best of all on the far side under Mark Walsh to get up and win by three parts of a length, an 11-year-old, the first horse aged older than nine to win the race since Crimson Embers in 1986, and only the second since 1927.
Even Big Buck’s couldn’t win it as an 11-year-old.
Then Gordon Elliott’s horse went to Aintree for the Liverpool Hurdle, and he won that as well. The first horse aged older than nine to win it since, well, since he himself had won it the previous year as a 10-year-old. Before that, you had to go back to Deanos Beeno in 2003.
And here he is now, at Punchestown today for the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle, and only fourth or fifth favourite, probably at least a little under-rated by the market again. You can easily construct the case against him. It’s not easy to win championship races at Cheltenham and at Aintree and at Punchestown, especially championship races over marathon trips, and, in his wins at Cheltenham and at Aintree, he had to reach into the red zone. No horse has ever won all three championship staying hurdles in the same season.
Also, Punchestown doesn’t suit Sire Du Berlais’ running style as well as Cheltenham does. He has run there four times, and he has never won.
In his favour though, is the fact that he is Sire Du Berlais, and you wouldn’t be surprised if he were to confound the stats and the market again.
It’s an intriguing race. Teahupoo has been put in as favourite. Gordon Elliott’s horse is a highly talented young hurdler, and he only has three parts of a length to find with his stable companion on their running at Cheltenham. Any rain that falls before racing will be a positive.
He is short though, as is Klassical Dream, winner of the last two renewals of this race and bidding to emulate Derrymoyle by winning three. He is a little bit of a leap of faith after an abject performance in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, but he is three for four at Punchestown and he is trained by Willie Mullins.
Asterion Forlonge and Monkfish, first and second respectively in the Grade 2 Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle at Fairyhouse just over two weeks ago are players – great to see Monkfish back there, racing for the first time in almost two years – as is Ashdale Bob. Jessica Harrington’s horse ran a big race in this contest last season to go down by just over a length to Klassical Dream, and Punchestown’s two-mile-seven-and-a-half-furlong trip suits him well. He could out-run his odds.
However, at a bigger price MEET AND GREET is an even more attractive betting proposition. Oliver McKiernan’s horse has won just once over hurdles in his life, but he has run some fine races in defeat and he remains unexposed as a staying hurdler.
Winner of his bumper and his maiden hurdle over two miles, he had the pace to finish a good second behind Flame Bearer in a Grade 2 two-mile novice hurdle at the Fairyhouse Easter Festival last year.
He stepped up to three miles for the first time at this meeting last year, when he ran a big race to finish third behind The Nice Guy and Minella Cocooner in the Grade 1 three-mile Champion Novice Hurdle, the three of them clear of their rivals. A close-up third behind Home By The Lee in the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown, and second to Blazing Khal in the Boyne Hurdle at Navan in February, he kept on to finish fourth in the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree last time.
He has very little to find on Monkfish and Asterion Forlonge on official ratings, yet they are much shorter in the market than he is. As well as that, he is only seven and he has raced just three times over three miles, so he has plenty of scope for progression as a staying hurdler. He goes well on yielding ground, and he should appreciate the return to this course and distance, over which he put up one of the best performances of his career at this meeting last year.
Thirty-five minutes later, and over the same course and distance, WALKING ON AIR could be the answer to Conway Piling Handicap Hurdle.
Nicky Henderson’s horse didn’t have a lot of luck in-running in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham. His jumping wasn’t overly fluent, and he ran into traffic after the second last flight and again on the run to the last and after the last. In the circumstances, he did well to keep on as well as he did to finish fifth behind Good Time Jonny, beaten just a length for second.
He went into Cheltenham on a nice upward trajectory. He won a Pertemps qualifier at Exeter in February, idling in front and leaving the impression that he was winning with a fair bit more in hand than the bare winning margin.
A 5lb hike for that win looked more than fair, he ran in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham off a handicap rating of 138, and he gets to race here off an Irish mark of 136. That is a mark that could under-estimate his ability quite considerably. Also, he goes well on goodish ground, and he is only six, with just six runs over hurdles on his CV, so he has plenty of scope for further progression.
Preview posted at 1135 BST on 27/04/2023
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.