Sire Du Berlais is a remarkable racehorse. He had no business winning the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham according to the stats and according to the market, and yet he did. He stayed on best of all on the far side under Mark Walsh to get up and win by three parts of a length, an 11-year-old, the first horse aged older than nine to win the race since Crimson Embers in 1986, and only the second since 1927.

Even Big Buck’s couldn’t win it as an 11-year-old.

Then Gordon Elliott’s horse went to Aintree for the Liverpool Hurdle, and he won that as well. The first horse aged older than nine to win it since, well, since he himself had won it the previous year as a 10-year-old. Before that, you had to go back to Deanos Beeno in 2003.

And here he is now, at Punchestown today for the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle, and only fourth or fifth favourite, probably at least a little under-rated by the market again. You can easily construct the case against him. It’s not easy to win championship races at Cheltenham and at Aintree and at Punchestown, especially championship races over marathon trips, and, in his wins at Cheltenham and at Aintree, he had to reach into the red zone. No horse has ever won all three championship staying hurdles in the same season.

Also, Punchestown doesn’t suit Sire Du Berlais’ running style as well as Cheltenham does. He has run there four times, and he has never won.

In his favour though, is the fact that he is Sire Du Berlais, and you wouldn’t be surprised if he were to confound the stats and the market again.

It’s an intriguing race. Teahupoo has been put in as favourite. Gordon Elliott’s horse is a highly talented young hurdler, and he only has three parts of a length to find with his stable companion on their running at Cheltenham. Any rain that falls before racing will be a positive.

He is short though, as is Klassical Dream, winner of the last two renewals of this race and bidding to emulate Derrymoyle by winning three. He is a little bit of a leap of faith after an abject performance in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, but he is three for four at Punchestown and he is trained by Willie Mullins.