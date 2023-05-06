The Betfred Derby eluded Donnacha O’Brien as a jockey, but he could take one step closer to the Epsom winners’ enclosure as a trainer on Sunday when Proud And Regal reappears in the Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown.

The Galileo colt was the most consistent of juveniles last season and after winning the Tyros Stakes at the Dublin track on his second outing, he went on to finish third in the Futurity Stakes before chasing home Al Riffa in the Group One National Stakes. He went one place better when finishing off his campaign with a top-table success in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud and is reported to have done well, with his handler keen to see if he can become a real contender for the premier Classic on June 3. “He’s wintered well, he’s done very well over the winter,” said O’Brien. “We’re not 100 per cent sure what his trip is going to be, whether he will be a 10- or 12-furlong horse or maybe even he drops back to a mile, but it is great to get him started. He’s in good form and ready to run.