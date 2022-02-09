The seven-year-old is a general 8/1 shot for the Festival feature on March 18 after a wide-margin win in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree in December, with Nicky Henderson’s Chantry House the next home-trained hope at a best-priced 20/1.

Skelton has opted to take a direct route to Cheltenham with both Protektorat and Nube Negra, his Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase runner, and his faith remains unshaken after another big weekend of racing at Leopardstown.

Conflated was a surprise 18/1 winner of the Irish Gold Cup, with reigning champion Minella Indo beaten six and a half lengths into second, and Skelton feels the result underlines the open nature of this year’s blue riband.

He said: “I’m very happy with where our horses are, they both head straight to Cheltenham, worked this morning and went nicely. They have got hard races coming their way – but that’s what happens in Champion Chases and Gold Cups.

“I’m very happy with our horses and that’s all we can be really.

“Does watching them in Ireland change anything? Not really. I feel it’s a very open Gold Cup. Every time a Gold Cup contender has raced in a Gold Cup trial, there’s been a different winner and Conflated chucked his hat into the ring at the weekend.

“I feel it’s a high quality Gold Cup, but quite an open one and I’m delighted to have my horse in the form that’s he in at the moment to go there."

Chacun Pour Soi won Sunday’s Dublin Chase, but Skelton is well aware the main challenge for Nube Negra is likely to be that horse’s fellow Willie Mullins inmate Energumene and the Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin, who fought out a thrilling finish in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot last month.

He said: “Nube Negra was second in the race last year and Chacun Pour Soi has proved to be a significantly better horse on his side of the Irish Sea, so perhaps his run in last year’s Champion Chase (third) isn’t true to what he can really do.

“The two from Ascot, we’ve never faced them before and on numbers they are obviously achieving very highly. We know it’s not going to be easy, but the best we can do is have them in the best shape we can and go give it a crack."