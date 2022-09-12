The colt provided Johnston senior with his 5,000th winner when the landing the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Kempton on August 24.

A two-year-old son of the late Roaring Lion, Dubai Mile added the four-length success to a prior novice victory at Windsor and a fourth-placed effort on debut at Redcar in July.

His decisive Kempton triumph prompted the pencilling in of Group targets, though there is an alternative next step in the Derby ‘Wild Card’ Conditions Stakes at Epsom later in the month.

The race, run over a mile, rewards the winner with an automatic entry for the Derby itself the following year, a race of particular interest to Dubai Mile’s owner.

Ahmad Al Shaikh’s white and green silks have been carried to second place twice in recent years, with Khalifa Sat taking the runner-up spot behind Serpentine in 2020 and Hoo Yal Mal doing the same behind Desert Crown this June.