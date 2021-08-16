Eve Johnson Houghton’s durable two-year-old Chipotle is heading to the sales this month.

The son of Havana Gold has been a real success story this season, having been bought for just 10,000 guineas. He won the Brocklesby on the opening day of the Flat season at Doncaster, where his trainer was at pains to state he was far from just an early type – and how right she was. Chipotle went on to win the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot – and on his ninth run of the season on Saturday, he landed Redcar’s Listed Two Year Old Trophy, which is likely to be his last for his adoring trainer. “He has danced every dance,” said Johnson Houghton.