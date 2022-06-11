The son of Profitable looked a sprinter on the upgrade when adding to his victory in a conditions contest at Hamilton Park last time out with the first Listed success of his career on his third start at the level in the three year old only contest.

Racing close to the back of the pack early on in today’s five-furlong contest, the 9/2 chance loomed ominously into contention under David Egan inside the final two furlongs before laying down his challenge to long-time leader and eventual runner-up Live In The Dream.

Once called on for his effort Mitbaahy quickly put the race to bed in a matter of strides crossing the line a length and a half clear of Live In The Dream (9/4) with 13/8 Favourite Caturra a further head away in third.

Varian, speaking away from the track, said: “They have been running well all week without having much luck but I am delighted this horse has won as he looks to be improving.

“He was very good last time at Hamilton and we are starting to work him out now he is getting stronger. He is a talented horse.

“He is very much a five-furlong horse. He has a lot of speed and his form is solid. He did well through the winter in getting stronger and I think there is more improvement to come.

“Most horses are headscratchers but he always worked nicely at two. He was just a bit weak and took a while to strengthen into his frame but there was always promise there.

“It took us two or three runs to work out he was a speed horse and that he wanted five furlongs. He never really got home over six so his finishing position in his early races looked worse than the actual performance.”

Although Mitbaahy holds an entry in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Handicap at Royal Ascot on Friday the Newmarket handler hinted that an outing in the Group Three Coral Charge over course and distance on July 2nd would be next on the agenda.

Varian added: “He won’t run at Royal Ascot. He was put in that in case he didn’t win here today and then we would have looked to exploit his handicap mark.

“The most obvious place to go is to come back here on Coral Eclipse Day for the Charge, which is over five furlongs.

“I know that is against older horses but there are not many three year old options after June and he will have to take on the older horses at some point.”