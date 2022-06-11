Roger Varian has his sights set on a return to Sandown Park and a second tilt at Group race company with Mitbaahy who secured the most significant success of his career with an impressive victory in the feature Coral Scurry Stakes at Sandown Park.
The son of Profitable looked a sprinter on the upgrade when adding to his victory in a conditions contest at Hamilton Park last time out with the first Listed success of his career on his third start at the level in the three year old only contest.
Racing close to the back of the pack early on in today’s five-furlong contest, the 9/2 chance loomed ominously into contention under David Egan inside the final two furlongs before laying down his challenge to long-time leader and eventual runner-up Live In The Dream.
Once called on for his effort Mitbaahy quickly put the race to bed in a matter of strides crossing the line a length and a half clear of Live In The Dream (9/4) with 13/8 Favourite Caturra a further head away in third.
Varian, speaking away from the track, said: “They have been running well all week without having much luck but I am delighted this horse has won as he looks to be improving.
“He was very good last time at Hamilton and we are starting to work him out now he is getting stronger. He is a talented horse.
“He is very much a five-furlong horse. He has a lot of speed and his form is solid. He did well through the winter in getting stronger and I think there is more improvement to come.
“Most horses are headscratchers but he always worked nicely at two. He was just a bit weak and took a while to strengthen into his frame but there was always promise there.
“It took us two or three runs to work out he was a speed horse and that he wanted five furlongs. He never really got home over six so his finishing position in his early races looked worse than the actual performance.”
Although Mitbaahy holds an entry in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Handicap at Royal Ascot on Friday the Newmarket handler hinted that an outing in the Group Three Coral Charge over course and distance on July 2nd would be next on the agenda.
Varian added: “He won’t run at Royal Ascot. He was put in that in case he didn’t win here today and then we would have looked to exploit his handicap mark.
“The most obvious place to go is to come back here on Coral Eclipse Day for the Charge, which is over five furlongs.
“I know that is against older horses but there are not many three year old options after June and he will have to take on the older horses at some point.”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Equally delighted with the performance was Group One winning rider Egan, who described the performance put up by Mitbaahy as electric.
Egan said: “He is a horse we always thought a lot about. It took things early on his two year old career to get into his head what racing was all about.
“A couple of times he didn’t hit the line as strong as I would have liked (last year). Going out today he obviously won well the last day at Hamilton and it was a nice come back run at Nottingham. He travelled with real ease at Nottingham but he just didn’t see it out. I had thoughts I didn’t want to hit the front too soon, even though he won last time out, but I had it in the back of my mind today as I approached the two pole that I would bide my time and watch the other horses more than my own as to when I was going to kick.
“He was quite electric when I let him down when we went over the road and he has put the race to bed in a matter of strides.
“He jumped well but I would have been squeezed for room if I kept committing for the gap. I wanted to keep things nice and smooth so I restrained him and took him back. Surrendering a length in a five furlong race is a hard thing to do and to win like that he has won like a progressive horse with more to come.”