Prize money at The Jockey Club’s 15 racecourses in 2022 is set to exceed £58 million for the first time ever, the largest commercial organisation in British horseracing announced today.

As part of bouncing back from the Covid-19 pandemic, Jockey Club Racecourses (JCR) plans to distribute record prize money next year to participants (£58.2 million), subject to fixture abandonments and any return to lockdown measures. This would represent an increase of more than £12 million on forecast total prize money for 2021 at JCR (£46.1 million) and a boost of nearly £5 million compared to pre-pandemic levels of 2019 (£53.4 million). Within this, The Jockey Club is budgeting to make a record executive contribution from its funds of £28.4 million – an increase of £2 million compared to 2019 (£26.4 million) and targeted at all levels of the sport. This is almost £12 million more than a decade ago (2012: £16.5 million, then a record). Governed by Royal Charter, The Jockey Club pumps any profits it makes back into Britain’s second biggest spectator sport.

Participants are set to race at JCR in 2022 for record average prize money of £172,000 per fixture, up £32,000 per fixture (up 23%) from £140,000 in 2021 and £14,000 per fixture more than pre-pandemic 2019’s figure of £158,000 per fixture (up 9%). JCR is scheduled to stage 338 fixtures in 2022 from a total of 1,482 across British Racing (22.8%).* Total prize money raced for at JCR is scheduled to be more than £22 million extra (or 63.9% more) in 2022 than in 2012 (£35.5 million), from just two additional fixtures (2012: 336 fixtures). Even adjusted for inflation over the last decade, participants will be racing for 35.7% more prize money (£42.9 million vs £58.2 million).** JCR prize money comparisons: Total prize money: £58.2 million (record) (2021 forecast: £46.1 million, 2019 pre-pandemic: £53.4 million, 2012: £35.5 million)

JCR executive contribution: £28.4 million (record) (2019 pre-pandemic: £26.4 million, 2012: £16.5 million)

Prize money per JCR fixture: £172,000 (record) (2019 pre-pandemic at JCR: £158,000, 2019 industry average minus JCR: £97,200, 2012 at JCR: £105,600)