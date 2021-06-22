Newmarket July Festival: Prize-money boost

The prize money increases which are underpinned by a combination of increased executive contribution and industry funding support have also raised the value of the non-pattern races, with all handicaps now run for a minimum £25,000 total prize fund.

The Group Three Bahrain Trophy, one of the first recognised trials for the St Leger, also receives a £25,000 boost and is now worth £150,000, while the Listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes is up to £52,000 (from an advertised £40,000).

That represents an increase of almost 13 per cent on the £1.57million listed in the 2021 programme book. Races which have received a significant boost include the three Group Two contests for two year olds – the Tattersalls July Stakes, Duchess of Cambridge Stakes (Sponsored by bet365) and bet365 Superlative Stakes – which all rise to a total prize fund of £90,000 from a previously advertised £65,000.

Michael Prosser, Clerk of the Course at Newmarket and East Region Head of Racing for The Jockey Club, said: “The Moët & Chandon July Festival is our summer flagship event on the July Course and I am pleased that we are able to offer this increase in prize money.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, with many months of behind closed doors racing, has obviously been an extremely challenging time for everyone involved in racing and it has been a priority for us to increase prize money levels as soon as possible. The £1.77 million on offer this year takes us back to just 5.5 per cent below the pre-pandemic prize money levels available at the Moët & Chandon July Festival.

“As a major festival, it was particularly important for us to keep prize money levels competitive for all contests and that is why we have ensured that there is now no handicap worth less than £25,000 and the three Group Two juvenile races are now all up to £90,000.

“I would like to extend our thanks to everyone who has made this possible and the ongoing support of our principal July Festival sponsors – Moët & Chandon, Darley, bet365 and Tattersalls.”