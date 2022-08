Bargain-buy Sydneyarms Chelsea secured Group Three honours for Charlie Hills in the Prix Six Perfections at Deauville.

Snapped up for just £9,000 as a yearling on behalf of the Chelsea Thoroughbreds syndicate that own her, the daughter of Sioux Nation got off to a flying start when making a winning debut at Newbury in May to earn herself a ticket to Royal Ascot. Sydneyarms Chelsea, named after a London pub, finished a creditable fifth to Meditate and Mawj in a strong renewal of the Albany Stakes before placing fourth in a Deauville Listed contest just over three weeks ago. With Ryan Moore in the saddle, the British raider was a 6-1 shot for the Sky Sports Racing-sponsored event on her return to Normandy and was ultimately good value for the winning margin of three-quarters of a length over Terrestrial. Ipanema Princess ran a creditable race in third for Newmarket-based trainer Amy Murphy.