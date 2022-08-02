Sporting Life
Saffron Beach - won Deauville feature
Saffron Beach - won Deauville feature

Prix Rothschild report: Saffron Beach makes all

By Sporting Life
15:08 · TUE August 02, 2022

Saffron Beach fought off Tenebrism to win the Group One Prix Rothschild at Deauville.

William Buick made every yard of the running aboard Jane Chapple-Hyam's charge and quickened the tempo two out.

The runner-up tracked her rival through the race and came with her challenge soon after but cried enough well inside the distance, Saffron Beach going on again to score by two-and-a-half lengths.

“She’s very brave, very tenacious and is probably better here than she was at Royal Ascot. They came to challenge her and she found another gear, which was nice to see,” Chapple-Hyam told Sky Sports Racing.

“We’re very pleased because we were giving the three-year-olds 7lb, they came to challenge and she went on with it, so it’s good.”

Breeders' Cup on the agenda

Paddy Power cut Saffron Beach to 8/1 from 10/1 for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf and Chapple-Hyam confirmed a trip to Keeneland was on the agenda.

“She’s in the Matron at Leopardstown and the Sun Chariot at Newmarket and then, hopefully, if that all goes well, the Breeders’ Cup,” the Newmarket handler added.

“We saw that she travelled well to Dubai and she travelled well over here, so with those concerns we feel we’ve ticked the box. I’m very grateful to the owners for allowing me to train her. It’s a good team effort from everyone back at Abingdon Place.”

Saffron Beach in numbers

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

