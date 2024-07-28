Prix Rothschild report: Prolific Andrew Fabre mare Mqse De Sevigne wins again

Andre Fabre’s top-class mare narrowly accounted for stablemate Life In Motion to lift the Group One prize 12 months ago and was the hot favourite to repeat the feat in the hands of Alexis Pouchin.

Making her first competitive appearance since touching off Horizon Dore in the Prix d’Ispahan at ParisLongchamp in late May, Mqse De Sevigne travelled strongly in midfield for much of the straight-mile contest before being delivered with her challenge heading inside the final furlong.

Excellent Truth briefly threatened to make a real race of it nearer to the stands rail, but Mqse De Sevigne was well on top at the line, with Pouchin standing up in the stirrups to salute the crowd.

The Irish pair of Rogue Millennium and Ocean Jewel finished third and fourth respectively for Joseph O’Brien and Willie McCreery, but Blue Rose Cen was again disappointing.

The winner could now step up to a mile and a half for the first time in a bid to provide her trainer with a ninth victory in the the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, with Paddy Power and Betfair leaving her unchanged at 25/1 for the feature race in early-October.